Match Preview: Can Arsenal Steady the Ship Against Leeds United?

Arsenal return to Premier League action today with a short trip to West Yorkshire to face Leeds United. A tricky fixture on paper, the Gunners have little margin for error this game week. With Manchester City and Aston Villa closing in, three points feel essential in the context of the title race.

Three consecutive matches without a win have seen Arsenal’s lead reduced to four points, giving both City and Villa renewed belief. This trip to Elland Road therefore offers an opportunity to steady the ship and return to winning ways.

Historically, this fixture has been kind to Arsenal. The Gunners have won their last seven meetings with Leeds United in all competitions and have scored four goals or more in each of the last two encounters. Arsenal are also unbeaten in their last 12 matches against Leeds, recording ten wins and two draws. That said, Arteta’s side must remain cautious against a Leeds team that has produced some surprising results this season.

Competition: Premier League, round 24

Venue: Elland Road, Leeds, England

Kick off: 3.00pm UK time

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Team news and selection options

Mikel Arteta made several changes in midweek, welcoming back key players including Riccardo Calafiori and Kai Havertz, both of whom are expected to make their league returns against Leeds. Jurrien Timber and William Saliba were not included in the squad for the midweek fixture, with their minutes managed following minor issues picked up against Manchester United.

Arteta has since confirmed in his pre match press conference that both defenders are fit and available to start. As things stand, Max Dowman remains the only injury concern for Arsenal ahead of the weekend.

Predicted line up and score prediction

Predicted line up:

David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori, William Saliba, Gabriel, Jurrien Timber, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal ran out convincing 5-0 winners in the reverse fixture back in August, but recent form and Leeds’ resurgence suggest this will be a far more competitive contest. Elland Road can be a demanding environment, particularly when the home side sense an opportunity.

Arsenal should still have enough quality to edge the game, but it may not be comfortable.

Score prediction:

Leeds 1–2 Arsenal.

Benjamin Kenneth

