Match Preview: Crystal Palace host Arsenal Women in WSL London Derby Day clash

Crystal Palace host Arsenal Women in a crucial Women’s Super League (WSL) clash at the VBS Community Stadium on Sunday, March 30, 2025, kick-off: 2PM UK. This game will be shown on the Barclays Women’s Super League YouTube Channel. While the two teams are at opposite ends of the table, the stakes are equally high for both.

Arsenal, currently battling Chelsea and Manchester United for the league title, need a win to maintain their momentum in the title race. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace sit at the bottom of the table and are desperate for points to avoid relegation.

Arsenal come into this match as overwhelming favorites. The Gunners have been in scintillating form this season, boasting a star-studded squad that includes Alessia Russo, Leah Williamson, and Mariona Caldentey. Their January meeting saw Arsenal demolish Palace 5-0, with Arsenal’s Lionesses, Russo and Williamson, among the scorers. Under new coach Renee Slegers, Arsenal have shown tactical flexibility and attacking prowess, making them one of the most dangerous sides in Europe. A win here would not only keep their title hopes alive but also send a strong message to their rivals.

For Crystal Palace, this match is about survival. Sitting just one point behind Aston Villa in the relegation zone, they need a result to stay in contention for safety. Players like Katie Stengel and Ashleigh Van Weerden will be key for Palace, especially with a record home crowd expected to cheer them on. While their defensive frailties have been exposed throughout the season, their recent 3-1 win over Aston Villa shows they can compete when it matters.

This London derby promises drama and intensity. For Arsenal, it’s an opportunity to assert dominance; for Palace, it’s a fight for survival. Both teams have everything to play for as the WSL season reaches its climax.

What are your thoughts Gooners? Can we help to ciose the title-race gap today?

Michelle M

