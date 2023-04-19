Match Preview: Manchester United v Arsenal Women in top-of-the-table WSL clash by Michelle

Tonight Arsenal Women have an important match in the Women’s Super League against Manchester United, who are currently top of the table. Our Gunners will be looking to extend that four-game winning streak, but know it will be a challenging game. Manchester United is one of only two teams that have defeated Arsenal in the WSL this season. However, since then, Arsenal have achieved significant accomplishments, such as winning the Conti Cup trophy and reaching the Champions League semi-finals.

The outcome of tonight’s match will not only affect Arsenal’s standing in the league but also the title race. Both Chelsea and Manchester City will be keeping a close eye on the result, as it could significantly impact the momentum of this season’s title race.

In Arsenal’s previous match against Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in November, there was an impressive turnout of 40,000 supporters. Manchester United took the lead through Ella Toone before the half-time break. However, our Gunners quickly leveled the score less than a minute into the second half, when Frida Maanum’s long-range shot was deflected past Mary Earps.

Later in the second half, Laura Wienroither scored her first goal in an Arsenal shirt with a stunning volley, putting us ahead. Unfortunately, our lead did not last, as United scored two late set-piece goals through Millie Turner and Alessia Russo to secure a dramatic victory. To make matters worse, Beth Mead suffered a ruptured ACL in stoppage time, and she has been out of action since then.

Manchester United has had a remarkable season so far, leading the Women’s Super League standings for most of the 2022-23 campaign. This year’s success signifies a significant improvement compared to their fourth-place finish last season, which denied United a crucial Champions League spot, held by local rivals Manchester City.

United made impressive summer signings, including Spanish wing-back Ona Batlle, Lioness trio Mary Earps, Ella Toone, and Alessia Russo. New signing Lucia Garcia has also proven to be a deadly forward, while young defender Maya Le Tissier has seamlessly integrated into the backline.

They have only suffered two losses this season, both at the hands of Chelsea, and remain at the top of the Women’s Super League table. Furthermore, they secured a place in the FA Cup final for the first time in the club’s history with an action-packed 3-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion last Saturday.

Arsenal Women Team News

In his pre-match press conference, Arsenal‘s Eidevall confirmed that both Lia Walti and Steph Catley will be in the squad to face United. However, head coach Eidevall said of Caitlin Foord that it’s “just a game too early for her, but she’s progressing really well.”

Captain Kim Little, who re-signed with Arsenal this week, is unavailable for the rest of the season, as she recovers from injury. Long-term absentees Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema remain on the sidelines with ACL injuries.

Arsenal have a good record against Manchester United in the Women’s Super League, having won two out of three away games. In this exact fixture last season, Arsenal secured a 2-0 victory over United.

Moreover, Arsenal have won nine out of their last 11 away fixtures in the league, highlighting their strength away from home. However, the two exceptions were both in February, against West Ham and Manchester City.

Following a poor start to 2023, Arsenal have been on a roll in the league, winning their last four matches.

How do you fancy Arsenal’s chances tonight? I have no doubt that our Gunners are very capable of winning, and they simply have to, to ensure their place further up the WSL table.

Michelle Maxwell

