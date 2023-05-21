Match Preview & predicted line-up: Chelsea v Arsenal Women in WSL Super Sunday clash by Michelle

3rd place Arsenal Women head to West London today to take on top-of-the-table arch London-rivals Chelsea, in the penulimate game of the Women’s Super League season. Kick-off 12.30 UK – you can watch the match on BBC2 or iPlayer, with full coverage from 12.15pm.

Our Gunners remain unbeaten against the Blues, under Jonas Eidevall’s tenure, having recorded one win and two draws, and our somewhat-depleted Gunners are looking to continue that for against Chelsea today. A win for Chelsea today would see them secure their 5th consecutive WSL title and Arsenal Women will be hoping to put a spanner in the works.

Last time out for these two was the Conti Cup in March, when Arsenal secured a 3-1 win to lift the silverware – can they produce a similar result today at Kingsmeadow, where Chelsea remain unbeaten this season? It’s a big ask for our injury-ridden Gunners but we know they will be looking to pain the town RED!

Arsenal‘s Eidevall on Chelsea: “We’ll play against a very, very strong Chelsea side. We know we need to be at our very best and give our maybe our best performance of the season in order to get the result we want. We need to do our very best in order to do it.”

Chelsea’s Hayes on Arsenal: “I think it’s fair to say I don’t think we’ve performed at our best against Arsenal, particularly in the last game.

“Arsenal have shown their spirit, their qualities, even with their injuries. They are a top team. They’re deserving of all of the good stories that have come their way.”

Arsenal Women Team News

Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema, Leah Williamson, Kim Little, and Laura Wienroither have all been ruled out for the rest of the season. i predict the following line-up for today’s showdown:

Zinsberger,

Maritz, Beattie, Wubben-Moy, Rafaelle

Maanum, McCabe, Kuhl

Pelova, Foord

Blackstenius

Who do you think will be in Eidevall’s starting Xi? Do you think our Gunners can paint London RED today?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….