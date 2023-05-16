Match Preview & Team News: Everton v Arsenal Women. Can Gunners take 3 points? by Michelle

Arsenal are on the verge of securing a place in the Champions League qualifiers for next season and are aiming to add three more points to their Women’s Super League tally on Wednesday 17th May, when they face mid-table Everton at Walton Hall Park. Kick-off is at 18:15 UK, and tickets are still available to purchase here.

In their previous league match, Arsenal clinched a 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Broadfield Stadium, placing them third in the league table with 44 points. However, they are six points behind the current league leaders, Manchester United, who have secured a Champions League spot. Manchester City, who are in fourth place, are tied on points with Arsenal in the race for the Champions League qualifiers. If Arsenal can secure a win on Wednesday they will go 3 points above Manchester City and move a step closer to securing their spot in the Champions League next season.

On the other hand, Everton, who have scored 24 goals and conceded 28 this season, are in sixth place with 27 points. Their last Women’s Super League match at Kingsmeadow against Chelsea resulted in a 7-0 loss.

Last time out Arsenal secured a 1-0 win over Everton, at Meadow Park. However, with 33 shots on target, one goal for Arsenal was not great. See highlights below:

Arsenal Women Team News

Unavailable first-team players: Captain Kim Little (knee injury), vice-captain Leah Williamson (ACL), Beth Mead (ACL), Vivianne Miedema (ACL), Laura Wienroither (ACL), Lina Hurtig (foot injury).

Arsenal’s Australian duo of Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord are a question mark as they continue recovery from injuries.

No fixture is a walk in the park for our Gunners at the moment, as they are carrying so many significant injuries. However, in the face of adversity for most of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal have certainly shown grit, determination and absolute resilience. A win for our Gunners on Wednesday will make their road to Champions League qualification that little bit smoother as we cruise into the final 2 games of the season..COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

