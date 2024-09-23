Match Report: Arsenal 2-2 Man City Women, in thrilling clash where Mead & Miedema score

After a tough 90-minute battle, Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women squad walked away sharing points with Manchester City Women on Sunday afternoon, in front of more than 41,000 people at The Emirates. After what was a close-knit entertaining affair to kick start our Women’s Super League campaign, our Arsenal Women walked away with a point in what was a close game against the blue side of Manchester. With Vivianne Miedema returning to where she played for so long, it was always going to be a spicy game. Here’s a run down of everything that happened in the 2-2 draw.

The game started and the tempo was immediately fast, with both teams having early chances in the first 5 minutes and looked like it was going to be a game of end-to-end football, but it didn’t take long for Arsenal to get themselves in front when, in the 8th minute, Emily Fox passed a lovely through ball onto the feet of running Cailtin Foord down the right wing, Foord took a quick look up, spotting Stina Blackstenius making a run into the middle of the box and crossed the ball inside, Blackstenius got a foot to the ball be mistimed her shot and the ball deflected into the path of Frida Maanum, who made not mistake and buried the ball in to top right corner of the net to make it 1-0 and send the Emirates into madness.

Arsenal continued to push forward, looking dangerous on the attack, and came very close to making it 2-0 on a few occasions and were defending well, unfortunately it wasn’t enough to keep City out and just before half time they managed to get a goal back. Of course it had to be Vivianne Miedema who got the equaliser on her City WSL debut. In the 42nd minute the ball fell to Miedema on the edge of the box, and she took aim at the goal, taking a deflection along the way, the ball nestled into the left side of the net to make it 1-1. Miedema who spent 7 years at Arsenal had a muted celebration but still broke the hearts of thousands of Arsenal fans.

The second half started, and we looked like we had a newfound energy and came out looking for the win. Caitlin Foord managed to get the ball in the back of the net in the 46th minute but it was quickly ruled to be offside – which, given VAR which we do not have in the WSL, was a wrong decision in my mind.

City managed to go in front in the 57th minute from an absolute wonder goal from Jessica Park, taking a punt from outside the box. Park floated a ball up towards goal and managed to hit the bottom of the crossbar and bounce into the net to put City in front 2-1 with half an hour of football left to play.

Arsenal continued to fight for an equaliser and, after some hard fought football, managed to do just that in the 82nd minute. New signing Rosa Kafaji made a run in the box as McCabe slipped a ball through, Kafaji managed to get a decent shot off that hit the post but ended up deflecting into the path of Beth Mead who made no mistake and smashed the ball into the back of the net, to get a late equaliser at the Emirates. Both teams walked away with a point each at 2-2.

A very hard-fought point and a decent start to the season. Of course, we would have rather had the 3 points but there were a lot of positives as we get ready for a long hard season ahead.

