Match Report: Arsenal 4-1 Valerenga, in 1st Women’s Champions League win of post-Eidevall era

Arsenal Women played their second Champions League game last night, and their first game without Jonas Eidevall at the helm. With interim Head Coach, Renee Slegers, lining up the squad, Arsenal Women fans were anxious to see what the starting line up was, and were hoping to bounce back from our Gunners previous loss against Bayern Munich. Happily we did just that, walking away with a 4-1 win over Valerenga, we managed to climb to second in the group and start life off without Eidevall on a positive note. Here’s a run down of everything that happened.

Slegers had lined her squad up in an attacking 4-2-3-1 and a very strong line up, and it didn’t take Arsenal long to get on to the scoresheet. Emily Fox found the net in the 2nd minute of the game after the ball somehow fell kindly to the defender in the opening minutes of the game, right in front of goal, and the USWNT star toe-poked the ball into the back of the net.

Arsenal began to look extremely confident and were pressing high and setting up attack after attack, looking dangerous and also defending well. In the 29th minute Cailtin Foord managed to bag herself a goal, after a shot was saved from Beth Mead but landed perfectly at the back post for Foord to smash into the back of the net and make it 2-0.

The opposition managed to get a goal back in the 34th minute after a mistake from Spanish World Champion Laia Codina at the back. The Norwegian side took full advantage of the mistake and managed to square the ball into the middle of the box for a simple shot past Daphne Van Domselaar, taking the score to 2-1. A risky mistake that was punished just before half time.

The second half started and Arsenal looked like they were on a mission to get the three important points. They continued to press high, and create chances, with a lot of the ball passing through the midfield in what looked like a well drilled side.

Arsenal sealed the win in the 84th minute after experienced UWCL attacker, Mariona Caldentey, weaved around the defence and fired a rocket into the back of the net, leaving the keeper with no chance of saving the shot, and as good as sealing the win for the Arsenal Women. Some great build up play and a lovely finish from our impressive new summer signing.

But Arsenal weren’t finished there and it was Alessia Russo who put the cherry on top of the cake in the 3rd minute of added time, after a great through ball from Caldentey into her path. Russo took it in her stride before firing the ball along the ground and past the keeper, to make it 4-1 and win three very important points.

A great game from our women after what has been a big week for them. A big win and a win that will hopefully give our Gunners the confidence to continue this good form.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

