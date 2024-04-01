Match Report: Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 to lift Women’s Continental Cup trophy again!

Jonas Eidevall and the Arsenal Women team faced one of the toughest tasks this season, going up against Chelsea in the Women’s Conti Cup final yesterday. Arsenal walked away with our 7th Continental Cup, and second in a row after winning the trophy last season against Chelsea. In what was a game full of action, our women managed to lift the silverware and etch Arsenal onto the trophy for the second consecutive year, and take home the much-coveted Conti Cup. Here’s a run down of everything that happened on the big day.

Arsenal started off on the front foot, passing the ball around well and fast, creating chances from the get go. In the first 15 minutes Lauren James went down in the box, and looked to have been taken down by Kim Little in the box for a penalty, but VAR was in full force and after the ref took a quick look over it, it was determined it was too soft to give.

Arsenal continued to create chances and look like the more dynamic team but, in the 20th minute, Chelsea looked to have gone in front when Mayra Ramierez had the ball put into her path and fired the ball into the bottom left corner of the net, beating Zinsberger at the near post. But our Women had clearly noticed something out of place, and were determined the ref went and looked at the screen, and after a minute of looking they concluded that Erin Cuthbert had deliberately hit the ball into the path of Ramirez, with her arm, and the ref called the goal off.

The scores were level going into the tunnel at half time, but coming out for the second half Arsenal were again on the front foot, and looked like the better team, having most of the chances. Chelsea did start to come more into the game, and were getting a few shots in and looking more dangerous, but Arsenal continued to defend the ball and their box well.

In extra time, a frightening moment happened when Frida Maanum was seen collapsing off the ball, and medical attention ran quickly towards her to treat her. Maanum was stretchered off and replaced by Alessia Russo.

The game ended 0-0 in normal time and we were set for an extra 30 minutes of football. Both teams had chances, but Arsenal had the most chances, and managed to pull off the win in the dying minutes, when Foord was seen to knock the ball into the middle of the box, onto the feet of Stina Blackstenius, who thumped the ball into the back of the net, winning the game for Arsenal and winning the trophy too.

A massive win for our Arsenal Women and another trophy to add to the cabinet, making what seemed like a pretty rough season, a little bit better.

