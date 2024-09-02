Match Report: Arsenal beat Southampton Women 3-0 in final pre-season friendly

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women played their last friendly game yesterday before the start of the Women’s Champions League campaign this season, walking away with a dominant and comfortable 3-0 win over Championship side Southampton Women.

Arsenal started off the game looking composed and the more dangerous team from the get go, with early chances and early pressure on the Southampton squad, passing the ball around the pitch well and looking like a solid unit. There was an early chance to go in front by Frida Maanum that was sent over the cross bar after a lovely cross rom Katie McCabe found Maanum’s head, but unfortunately was able to get it to dip.

Kyra Cooney-Cross scored an incredible long range goal to put the Gunner’s in front after a cross from Katie McCabe came into the box onto Cailtin Foord’s head, then onto Alessia Russo who couldn’t get control of the ball. A Southampton defender then tried to clear the ball but only as far as Cooney-Cross who was eyeing off the goal from outside the box, firing a rocket towards goal that looped over the Southampton keeper and put Arsenal 1-0 up before half time.

Eidevall looked to his bench and made several changes at half time, giving a few of the younger girls some deserved minutes. Stina Blackstenius came close to adding to the score on two occasions just after half time but unfortunately went just wide both times.

With new Swedish signing Rosa Kafaji making a splash in the midfield, with her fast movement and slick passing, she picked up a foul on the edge of the box giving Arsenal a great opportunity at goal. 17 –year-old Vivienne Lia stepped up and whipped a perfectly weighted cross onto the head of Spanish defender Laia Codina’s head, who made no mistake and headed the ball into the back of the net, beating the Southampton keeper and making it 2-0 to the Gunners.

Only 5 minutes later and Codina was at it again, scoring her second of the day after a scramble in the box led to a simple tap in, and a brace for or number 5, completing a solid game of football before we start our champions league campaign this week.

You can watch the official match highlights on Arsenal.com:

It was a great stepping stone game for our women to get prepared and ready for this season, and some needed minutes for the whole squad. Hopefully we see more of this dynamic and composed play as we go into this season.

Daisy Mae

