Match Report: Arsenal hit 3 past Tottenham Women to win North London derby 3-0!

Arsenal Women faced off against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon for our first north London derby of the season, and walked away with a 3-0 win! Rene Slegers continues her unbeaten streak at the helm and seems to be getting the best out of her players, and has managed to create what seems like a formidable side who are ready to compete for the highest honours. Here’s a run down of everything that happened:

Arsenal started the game taking it straight to Spurs and it only took a minute to get on the scoresheet, and set the tone of the game. Alessia Russo took aim, after a great through ball from Frida Maanum landed in the perfect spot for Russo to let loose and fire towards goal. She beat the Tottenham keeper and the ball nestled straight into the bottom right hand corner of the net, to make it 1-0, with a lovely strike from our centre forward.

Arsenal continued to press high and were having most of the early chances and possession, looking like they weren’t going to let up the pressure until the ball was again in the back of the net again. It didn’t take too much longer, when Frida Maanum found the back of the net in the 22nd minute, after some great vision from Kim Little to find the feet of Maanum, in the middle of the box. Maanum swivelled around and put her foot through the ball, beating a diving Tottenham keeper and ending up in the bottom left corner of the net, to make it 2-0 and really put the ball in Arsenal’s court.

Our Gunners continued to push for another goal in the first half and were unlucky not to go 3-0 ahead. There were some near chances from Spurs as they started to settle into the game but, with some good defensive work, and incredible saves from Daphne Van Domselaar, we went into the half time break 2-0 up.

Arsenal came out in the second half looking ready and raring to go, with early chances to seal the game, but couldn’t seem to find the target. Slegers looked to her bench, bringing on the in form Stina Blackstenius and, just like last week, it only took her 2 minutes to get on the score sheet. Mariona Caldentey knocked the ball into the path of Blackstenius, who made no mistake and fired the ball straight into the back of the Spurs net, to seal the win for the Gunners.

In full voice all game 🔉 Thank you, Gooners. See you at Emirates Stadium on Thursday 👊 pic.twitter.com/VtqyzFHC9w — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) November 16, 2024

Of course the derby is always a massive game, and a must win for both sides, but it always feels a bit better when we take 3 points home from their stadium. Our women continued to grow in confidence and look like a team who are in it to win it, and will now put their focus onto this weeks big UWCL game against Juventus at The Emirates.

Daisy Mae

