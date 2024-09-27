Match Report: Arsenal secure Women’s Champions League Football, with 4-1 (agg) over Hacken

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women squad faced off against BK Hacken in their second leg of their Women’s Champions League qualification last night, and walked away victorious after a dominant display of football at Meadow Park. After defeat by them in the first leg when our Gunners lost 1-0 in Sweden, a lot of work had to be done and Arsenal managed to not only come back and win the game, but they also did it in style, walking away 4-0 winners on the night – 4-1 on aggregate. Here’s a run down of everything that happened.

Arsenal started the game off looking in fine form and ready for the big challenge they faced, carrying the ball well and creating chances.

In the 22nd minute Arsenal broke through with an incredible goal by Lia Walti, who took a wonder-shot from outside the box that looped over the top of the BK Hacken keepers head and into the back of the net, to make it 1-0. Walti, who has just come back into the starting squad, making a quick impact and levelling up the scores on aggregate.

Arsenal continued to push forward, looking for a second, and it didn’t take them much longer to find it, scoring in the 40th minute just before half time. Mariona Caldentey opened her account for Arsenal and the experienced Champions League player fought hard for the ball, getting a foot on it before the keeper could manage to get her hands on it, Caldentey chipped the ball over the keepers head to make it 2-0.

Arsenal came out in the second half looking even more confident and wanting more. Scoring their 3rd of the night in the 49th minute, after a cross from Katie McCabe was defended well but only knocked out back to McCabe who headed the ball into the path of Beth Mead. Mead, on the volley, fired a shot into the left side of the net that nobody was stopping, to make it 3-0.

McCabe and Caldentey were on incredible form on the night, creating most of the chances and dominating play. In the 78th minute Kyra Cooney-Cross won the ball back in her own half and steamed towards the half way line, picking out the perfect pass to Caitlin Foord on the left wing. Foord then squared the ball to Frida Maanum who buried the ball into the back of the net to make it 4-0 and put the game well and truly to bed.

We put up a great fight and deserved the win, putting us into the next stages of this seasons Champions League. Hopefully this helps build a lot of needed confidence as we look onto the next stages of the competition and our next few WSL games.

What’s your thoughts on the performance Gooners? Happy?

Daisy Mae

