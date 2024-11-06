Match report – Arsenal stumble against rock-solid Inter Milan

Arsenal fell 1-0 to Inter Milan in the Champions League this evening, missing out on valuable European points.
Inter Milan started brightly, clearly aiming for an early goal to unsettle Arsenal’s players. Within just two minutes, Denzel Dumfries struck a powerful shot that rattled the bar, giving the Gunners an early scare.
This close call served as a wake-up call for Mikel Arteta’s men, who began to assert themselves in the match. However, Inter’s well-drilled defence kept Arsenal from advancing too close to their goal.
Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Leandro Trossard worked tirelessly to stretch Inter’s defence and find an opening, but it was the Italian side that took the lead in first-half stoppage time. Mikel Merino was harshly penalised for a handball, and David Raya couldn’t keep out Hakan Calhanoglu’s penalty.
At halftime, Arteta made a bold change, bringing on Gabriel Jesus for Merino, and Arsenal began the second half strongly. The Gunners earned corner after corner, but Inter defended resolutely. Yann Sommer pulled off a stunning save to deny Kai Havertz, as Arsenal kept the pressure on, searching for an equaliser.
Arsenal dominated the second half, and when it seemed certain that Havertz would score from close range, Inter’s Yann Bisseck made a miraculous block to deny his fellow German.
The Gunners outplayed their hosts in nearly every positive metric, controlling the ball and peppering Inter’s goal in the final 20 minutes. Yet, even with the return of Martin Odegaard, they couldn’t find a way through the disciplined Italian defence.
Inter were superbly frustrating in defence – a brilliant display really against the backdrop of an incredible San Siro crowd.
Arsenal lacked the cutting edge as they have done several times this season now. They have no “real” No. 9. They need that kind of player, but they can’t get one until January at the earliest and probably not then as most, if not all, clubs really aren’t going to sell their best players in mid-season, are they. Arsenal will just have to make do and hope they can return to the “team goals” that they had earlier.
Yes Arsenal didn’t win but imo it was a much improved performance from the players after New Castle defeat. They dominated interM. On another day InterM wouldn’t have won the match. It’s obvious Pathey is the main pivot in the midfield, Merino is yet to click into Arsenal pattern very well though he was combertive today but not effective. I hope DRice would be fit by Sunday to partner Pathey in midfield. We can’t expect too much from Odegard he needs to pick form. I just feel Arteta should give Nwaneri more minutes Trossard not cutting it yet for me. Refree favours InterM a bit.
So predictable.
Think that says it all.
Yes, Inter had a lively beginning. The penalty was truly unfortunate and as the commentator said, would never have been given in the EPL.
My only annoyance in the second half was not giving Nwaneri a bigger stab at the game. I am all for the gently, gently approach but he doesn’t look as though he’s phased at all.
Overall, I’m happy with the performance but of course the inability to stick the blo@dy ball in the back of the net is the sticking point. I really don’t think the wheel has fallen off. Odegaard had a few minutes to find his feet again
In Arteta’s mind, starting Havertz all this while in midfield is because he is ‘the creative replacement’ for Odegaard.
He kept starting him in that position game after game despite this guy showing no creative tendency all through.
He lacks every single quality of a creative midfielder at the moment.
He still starts ahead of a certain ‘boy’ who in the words of some in here, still needs time to grow and gradually integrated in to the team. Whereas his mates in other teams are already been nominated for FIFA Golden Boy award for the same potential and performance he has shown he’s capable of.
For the sake of the long term a whole lot need to change about Arteta.
Else the success of the likes of Slot and Moresca is sure to create frustration among fans, which I believe will force the owners to act eventually even if they don’t want to.
Big mistake tonight not playing Haverz Striker.
didnt play badly tonight but this is becoming a bad season. We definitely not for the first time, missed a striker tonight. We played ok but are looking toothless and not very confident. We need a massive win against Chelsea and need to go on a run, before this season is over before it has begun.