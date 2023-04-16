Match report – Arsenal title hopes take a hit after blowing two goal lead

On paper, Arsenal should have come away from the London Stadium with all three points and after going two goals up within the first ten minutes it looked as if that would be the case.
However, for the second week running Arsenal gave up a two-goal lead and had to settle for a point against relegation-battling West Ham United.
It really did look good at the start, with Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard both scoring and putting Arsenal in the driving seat but just as happened against Liverpool last week, the lads took their foot off the pedal and allowed their opponents to get back into the game just before half time.
It was a debatable penalty that the Hammers got but even at that point, Arsenal should still have gone on and won.
The second half kicked off and Arsenal got a penalty themselves but uncharacteristically, Bukayo Saka sent the ball wide which will no doubt bring up questions about whether Jesus should have taken the spot kick.
Still, Arsenal was in the lead but not for long and Jarrod Bowen popped up with the equaliser and there was a feeling that this just was not going to be Arsenal’s day.
Both sides had their chances to grab a winner but a draw is what it was come the end of the game.
Truth be told, this was a sub-par performance from Arsenal after they took the two-goal lead, they just did not seem themselves, Saka was not at his best, Odegaard was lacking his usual creativity and even Thomas Partey looked a shadow of himself today.
Obviously, some will now question whether the pressure is getting to Arsenal, time will tell but there is no hiding the fact that this was a very disappointing result when you are fighting Man City for the title.
It is starting to look as if the game at the Etihad is now a must-win game.
Congratulations Man City 😢
They would likely win six or more EPL titles in the next ten years, as long as Guardiola still gets the generous financial support from the sheikh
I’m afraid we’ll never win EPL as long as Guardiola is still around. I believe he’s currently the most consistent manager in the top five leagues
Gusrdiaola is cheque book manager but he does well with the mega buys he gets.
Likes of Martinelli, Ödegaard etc would’ve never got the chance to thrive in a Peps team as they weren’t +50 million quality when they arrived PL.
Arteta is also tired, no passion on the touchline. He has started blaming players, a very poor thing for a manager to do.
Fluidity also gone without Zinco. He is the glue albeit poor in defending. I did not watch the Liverpool game , but I would play Zinco all again because of the comfort he has on the ball and the calm it gives the team. Tierney is an old fashioned defender.
I believe he’s injured
Carbon copy of the Pool game, lead 0-2 but end up with the description “Arsenal lucky they didn’t lose”.
Trossard has to start. Maybe bench Saka?
Oddly this draw doesn’t mean that much, because Citys GD is so much better that it doesn’t matter if they win by points or GD (we were leading by 3 points, now just by 1 point), providing City wins their game in hand.
Im just hoping we pick up the momentum we had.
Weird thing is that our team at times look like they’ve fatigued despite playing just once a week!!
I will come back to this thread in a few weeks time when AFC wins the title.
Arsenal can be sooo embarrassing, humiliating and down right disappointing. When Players like Saka, Partey and Odergaard who are expected to see the team across the finish-line give their worst performances it hurts. It hurts to see Martinelli, Jesus and Tierney give their all, day in and day out while some “star players” drag their feet, assured of a place in the team regardless. Saka needs to be dropped for Trossard.
7 matches to go lads. Long season, we can do it few more times. Fight until the end no matter what the outcome will be.
Southampton H
Man City A
Chelsea H
Newcastle A
Brighton H
Nottingham A
Wolves H
Just fight until the end, I ask no more
I have never seen a goal swing a game as much as West Ham’s first goal.
We had total control of the game at 0-2, and as soon as they scored that pen, we completely crumbled performance wise. It was such a contrast.
From 1-2 onwards, we got a lucky pen, but otherwise, we created nothing bar a poor Saka counter attack.
Saka and Party have been excellent this season, but they were both terrible today, and definitely cost us the win. As soon as Saka missed that pen, you knew that would cost us.
If we don’t win the title, I feel this will be the defining game.
Ramsdale – 6
White – 6
Holding – 5
Gabriel – 5
Tierney – 5
Party – 3
Xhaka – 5
Odegaard – 5
Saka – 3
Martinelli – 6
Jesus – 6
Subs – Trossard – 6, Jorginho – 5, Nelson – 5, Vieira – 5, Nketiah – 5
A disappointing performance against a team that played on Thursday night ,you would be forgiven in thinking it was the other way around .
Seems that when the going gets tuff the usual suspects go missing ,IE Xhaka Odegaard and saka ,how we needed up with Jorginho Vieria Odegaard and Xhaka on the pitch at the same time is a complete mystery to me ,very odd substitutions 2 games in a row .
All these calls for zinchenko to be dropped as come back to bite us ,Tierney was left looking at fresh air and lost Bowen for his goal nearly the same when Antonio hit the post and offered nothing going forward and he’s ment to be superior as a defender ,not for me and I can only hope zinchenko is back soon .
Still 7 games go and the game against city looking more and more like the title decider but we have to pick up a result on Friday that’s for sure else it could be a disappointing end to the season .
Last week I talked about our game being of two halves but today it was just of one quarter for us. I think the boys are tired but it isn’t over until it’s over. There is no impossibility in us getting a result at Etihad or Man City drawing two games and failing to catch us. There is still all to play for. Let us win our six games excluding City and see where we end.
F**k it, I could just cry; two games in a row Arsenal has a two goal lead and drops intensity to draw.
In Emery’s first seasonAibameyang misses a penalty against Spurs costing Arsenal fourth spot and ultimately Emerg his job; after such a great season what will the latest missed penalty cost the Arsenal?