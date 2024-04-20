Match Report – Arsenal top of Premier League after hard fought 2-0 win over Wolves

Arsenal have returned to the top of the Premier League standings thanks to a hard-fought 2-0 win over Wolverhampton this evening.

The game started positively for Arsenal and just two minutes in, Kai Havertz tested Jose Sa as Arsenal looked to quickly score after two games without finding the net.

Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka took turns worrying Sa, but Wolves survived the opening minutes without conceding a goal.

Declan Rice came close to opening the scoring in the 20th minute, but he dragged his shot wide of the post.

Arsenal continued to dominate possession against the injury-hit Wolves, but the home side should have opened the scoring when Joao Gomes found himself one-on-one with David Raya.

The Arsenal goalkeeper made a superb stop to keep the scores level, it was a good save.

Fifteen minutes after that save, Arsenal found the back of the net with Leandro Trossard scoring a surprise goal after the ball had kindly broken to him in the Wolves’ area.

Arsenal began the second half with the intent of extending their lead and continued to trouble Wolves, but Gary O’Neil’s side defended well.

Ben White, Martin Odegaard, and Rice all had chances, but they either shot wide or had their shots blocked as Wolves remained resolute, trying to get back into the game.

Mario Lemina, Tommy Doyle, and Rayan Ait-Nouri caused problems for Arsenal, but they weren’t significant as Arsenal defended their box well.

The game entered added time in a second half that was largely quieter than the first, and Saka missed a glorious chance after waltzing through the Wolves’ defence.

Rice had a superb shot saved by Sa, but Odegaard finally put the game to bed with a tidy finish from the back post.

The Gunners returned to the top of the Premier League table after a professional performance.