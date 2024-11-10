Match Report – Arsenal unlucky in hard fought draw with Chelsea

Arsenal and Chelsea shared the spoils in West London, with both teams unable to secure a win despite Arsenal initially taking the lead.
Arsenal started on the back foot as Cole Palmer forced David Raya to make a superb save just three minutes into the game. The Blues continued to dominate the opening exchanges, while Mikel Arteta’s side struggled to settle down.
Aware of Arsenal’s threat, Chelsea sought to strike first and created several good chances in the opening half hour. Minutes after Gabriel Martinelli had a tame shot saved by Robert Sanchez, Kai Havertz thought he had opened the scoring, only for VAR to disallow the goal due to a marginal offside.
The Gunners began to dominate possession in search of a breakthrough, but the opener eluded them before halftime.
After the break, Chelsea came out fighting and nearly broke the deadlock through Wesley Fofana, whose header went just wide—a warning sign for Arsenal. Moments later, however, Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring for Arsenal with a fine finish from a tight angle.
Arsenal’s lead was short-lived as Chelsea soon found an equalizer through Pedro Neto, restoring balance to the game.
Both teams had further chances to score a potential winner, including a strike by Nicolas Jackson that was ruled out for offside and a last-second miss from Leandro Trossard, who not only fluffed his chance but took the ball away from Havertz as well.
All in all, an entertaining game and one in which Arsenal can consider themselves unlucky not to have picked up all three points.
The Premier League hasn’t been this exciting in years. Only 1 point separate 3rd and 9th and only four points 3rd and 13th.
Chelsea is 3rd this week but can be 10th next week.
We should have been up there competing with Liverpool but sadly we are also-runs currently.
Funny to think the Liverpool and Chelsea managers didn’t need to write off and give away an entire squad worth more than 500 million, then spent more than 800 million in new players or take 3 years to start competing.
They took the jobs and we have started to see results immediately. No infinity phases, no rebuilding or renovation.
Arteta and Edu have duped the Kroenkes. They are better politicians than at football.
Sometime guys just say things for the sake of just talking. Can you tell me how many managers Chelsea have sacked the past 6 years? I will think it’s up to about 5 different full time manager including a legend in Frank Lampard. They invested over a billion in the team and you come up here to run mouth like you cannot put things in context.
Yet they have won the CL in the same time as Arteta as been here spending the same amount of money ,1 fa cup with players when he took over .
Pep lite going 9 points behind a manager that’s never managed on these shores .
No trophies this season ,move this clown on and his supporters.
The sad part is that you think you have said something clever.
What does Chelsea sacking countless managers have to do with their current manager abilities or his results this season? How are the two related?
In my post I have mentioned Liverpool and Chelsea managers why have you ignored the Liverpool manager in your kind reply?
Can you tell me how managers Liverpool sacked in the past 6 years? Just so your reply and logic can have any sense.
👍👍👍👍👍
HH
Can’t mention Liverpool as it doesn’t fit the narrative.
Arsenal spent 800 million, gave Arteta total control to build his hand picked squad; yet still failed to win the league or a single trophy so far with his handpicked squad.
The excuses are Saliba injury cost us the title that year, and Odegaard’s injury will cost us title this year. Or refs, VAR, etc….
Adversity has shown Arteta is unable to adapt tactics and overcome obstacles, looking every bit the checkbook manager and less a tactician.
We have to be perfect nearly, getting 3 points from almost every game.
Yet some will celebrate top 4 now, the same ones who chastised Wenger.
So is top 4 considered successful under Arteta? Is it a trophy? Because it’s likely a top 4 trophy is all Arteta will achieve this year with Arsenal unless we see ruthless changes.
Replace Jesus with a legit striker and Arteta admit he was wrong.
Waffle. Chelsea spent how much money? And Poch had them clicking at the end of last season so both Maresca and Slott inherited a good thing, meanwhile Arteta inherited a shambles so cut it out
Had wegeld on for the win against City, Liverpool and now Chelsea, we’d be having a drastically different season. This gives me hope that all is not lost. We haven’t been firing on anywhere near the cylinders we have in seasons past but still competitive
*we held
I don’t think Arsenal were unlucky. It was, not for the first time unfortunately, poor finishing that did for them. Look at Arteta’s reaction to Trossard’s miss at the end of the game – banging the ground with his fists.
Nine points behind Liverpool now. Unless there’s a staggering turnaround in the fortunes of the two clubs, I don’t see Arsenal managing to catch up – but there’s always hope.
The result of not having a natural and proper striker. Look at Newcastle being carried by Isak, exactly the same way Aubameyang carried us for two seasons alone. Those 8th, 8th finishes would have been closer to relegation without Auba’s goals.
Trossard would have still tipped it beyond the ‘striker’ no matter who they were
you can’t ship the ‘striker’ around to where the ball falls, if it fell to our striker Havertz then fair enough, but it fell to our left winger
our left wing is Arsenal’s weakness, not striker
You mean Martinelli the LW who scored our only goal? I think Arteta is looking like the weakness so far this year.
He seemingly can’t manage adversity when a key player gets injured, only answer is play slower and more defensive.
Saliba went down and we lost the title shot. Odegaard’s injury and we have sputtered so far. Looking more like a checkbook manager and less like a tactician.
Ref’s fault? Players fault? VAR? Seems the team and Arteta are regressing this year.
Martinelli did score tonight, and should have scored earlier, massively overdue to finally actually convert
i see our left hand side as our underperforming weakness yet again this season, the spend on Merino and Calafiroio to correct that not yet working, still have Timber doing well, but goal output is massively disappointing
yes finally Martinelli scores but surely you agree that the output from our left is leaving us short, and worse allows oponents to overload the right knowing how one dimensional Martinelli is!
I think title is gone
Because we are 9 points behind Liverpool
We just now have to concentrate on cup games
And winning matches because now we have played with every big team
City
Liverpool
Aston Villa
Tottenham
Chelsea
Newcastle
To the contrary Kedar.
You forgot to mention that we only lost once in all those matches including City.That to me is a plus.
Although I acknowledge that we are off the pack for the Epl race,I am optimistic that with an addition or two offensively in January we may end up with something.
Better performance today. All we need is a C.F who can score. If we ever get one with this team intact we will definitely do better. I hope it happens in January.
“All we need is a C.F who can score. “. That may well be true. After all, we’ve needed one for a while if we’re honest about it but the opportunity to get one is very limited (to the January window, as you say).
Of course, any team that’s willing to sell a quality player in mid-season will see Arsenal coming a mile off and extract a very big price from them if they can.
We have no choice but to get a quality attacking player or even two especially a C.F as we are seriously lacking in that area.
This will definitely come at cost because of our mistake in the summer transfer.
Orelse we may end up trophyless again.
True 131%
I do not have hopes on Mikel hiring a CF as he thinks Kai is one having helped CFC to the bank with 65million! Might end up with another defender for sure. Mikel dislikes attack – Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Nelson, Viera all gone with no replacements. Kai and Sterling – massive flops at CFC donning our colors! What a sad state of affairs.
It would require that his philosophy change, will Arteta change to incorporate a lethal striker and admit he was wrong?
I think it more likely he spends another 100 million on new wingers before he admits his mistake and plays a traditional striker.
Cliff, the way we play football at the moment our CF would have to be twice as quick as Usain Bolt, twice as tall as Haarland and have a brain like mystic meg, to guess where the ball was going. Our crosses are so poor. It is more than a CF we need.
Partey – Merino actually looked good
In them we have 2 CM that can play the Deep-Lying-Playmaker role – something Rice doesn’t have
Odegaard again our creative source
Where was Rice in Chelsea’s goal – that’s his zone to make sure outside shots are prevented or at least not that free,
He was absolutely out of position
That’s why I believe we are suited for a 4231 formation. Merino being left footed gives the base of our team the needed balance.
Odegaard is not yet up to speed but he will catch up.
Arteta should normalise pairing either of Partey or Rice with Merino.Then if Calafiori is fit he should start at left back to make us more fluid.
The title is not yet gone bro,we are still up their with the rest of the team trying to outdo each other.For the fact that Liverpool is leading with 9 points doesn’t mean they have won the league,it’s too early to predict the winner or losser,look at today s game with Ipwish vs Tottenham.Who could have thought they will win today.I think by February & March the title will be ticking between who is up their in either 1st,2nd or 3rd position.My take please.
Hard fought draw which we could have won. Saliba was offside for the last sec same for jesus on the earlier chance but my god what terrible judgment by trossard.
9 pts behind after 11 matchs look unsurmountable and unless we massively improve we have no chance. But keep in mind that Liv have had a very favorable fixture list and us a terrible one which skews the point diff.
Liv have played just 1 of the current top 10 away which is us when we were without 2/3 of our spine(Saliba, Odegaard, Saka) and 4 at home. by contrast, We have played 5 away and 2 at home 1 of them with 10 man for half the match.
*2 of them
It doesn’t matter if Liverpool go on to lose the rest of their games this season if we don’t win ours.
Hence why i said unless we massively improve
Title is gone as we will not go undefeated even if Pool drop points.
Its hard to see the likes of Saliba staying beyond summer. Why would he? 0 trophies despite spending 500 million and weve only challenged for the title once, last year. Fall to top 4 obscurity awaits..?
Typical doom and gloom after some bad results…results have not been forthcoming but performances have not been completely dire…and as some have pointed out, fixtures/pairings have been very less taxing for Liverpool than Arsenal and City…keep believing Gunners, we’re just a third of the way In, still a lot of plot twists and such to come
I’d take the result and look forward to a winning run post international break. I INSIST, the title race is far from over. We host Nottingham Forest next. COYG!!!
You INSISTED that last season and the season before that Vamos.
Hi Ken, much respect to you. I’m curious though about this response to Vamos, are you implying that he is wrong in his belief in the Arsenal and their ability to come good next season (even if this is the same sentiment every season)
Respect back – my comment to Vamos is because he was telling everyone exactly the same thing the last two seasons and then gave no reason as to why this didn’t happen.
I haven’t given up on the PL either, but I gave my reasons as to our not winning it the last two seasons.
Just saying it will happen season after season, while not recognising any shortcomings is meaningless… but I guess if it keeps Vamos happy, I should respect his view as well.
Lets say goodbye to the EPL crown, that is reserved for City or Liverpool. 2 points from a possible 12 is not champion’s material. Hopefully we finish in the top 4. Can say goodbye to the UCL too, if we cannot put to bed games like Shaktar or Atlanta , the UCL dream is over.
Our only hope is the FA and the League cup.
If we end up without silverware, the Kroenkes will say goodbye to Mikel for sure. It does not matter how you play, the 3 points matter most and we have not yet mastered the art of collecting them match after match. Mikel, good is not good enough after the massive investment in the last 5 years
Sick of this season already… too many false moments and hopes, bad luck, injuries and corrupt officiating. The media darlings and 115 charges FC will contest the title as we fight Chelsea for 3rd.
If Arteta would stop being so stubborn and buy a striker, Victor Gyokeres seems to be very effective against city, not only would we be able to take advantage of the countless opportunities, but also we wouldn’t have situations like in the last minute, where it’s a free for all, and everyone gets in each others way, they would know to leave it for the striker.
What’s the fuss about the title
Just win something for God’s sake
Win something every year,
Be it title this year, FA next year, CL upper year – just win something
That’s all
That was more like it. However, I think we can forget talking about winning the league. Is it impossible, no. Is it improbable, absolutely. The positives for me were the seamless but impactful way Odegaard makes a difference to the pressing and link up play, and I think that’s the best performance I have seen from Merino so far. The negatives were, Havartz was guilty of not closing down on Neto for their goal, and we still lack a cutting edge in front of goal.
The decision to play Rice did not pay off and I sincerely hope he gets a much needed break from international duty in order to recharge his batteries.Once again Saka was ineffective and surely Arteta must give him licence to interchange with Martinelli and Havertz to escape the clutches of his markers and to bring some variety and invention to our attacks.Our full backs were sound enough defensively but brought little to the party going forward.On a brighter note, I thought Merino did well when he came on and seems to be adjusting to the pace of the EPL after a sticky start.Unlike some others, I remain confident we can give Liverpool a run for their money as they have benefited from fortunate breaks in a number of matches I have seen and are far from invincible in my opinion.
Your last sentence Grandad? But so are we and we have a 9 point handicap. We are playing with no particular style or tactic. Our crosses are just hopeful lobs. I hope you are right but I dont see it. This season should be our final destination but I feel we have got off many stops down the line.
Not a bad performance. But I think our premier league season is sunk. Lacking a bit of quality again today, again but a good performance. We just don’t look convincing in attack, and unless we keep a clean sheet (which we are not) then we don’t look like winning.
Aside from our starters, who on the bench can come in to help attack and contribute goals?
Jesus is a paper tiger, Sterling is like Willian 2.0, and Merino more of a deep lying playmaker DM than a creative midfielder.
A 17 year old kid more likely to impact the game game than Jesus or Sterling. Not selling Jesus for the 33 million offer seems a real mistake. Forget ruthless, too sympathetic imo.
I never mind reading an honest appraisal of an individual match. What gets my back up is the long list of complaints from several people who were vociferously critical of Arteta – changed their minds for a couple of years when it looked promising, until a few weeks ago and now every shortcoming is being highlighted again.
As for the game today, I thought overall it wasn’t a bad performance. Not brilliant but as the away team I thought we had enough about us to have won. A close offside decision marked off a “good finish “ by Havertz. Martinelli scored a good goal and for Chelsea it was a powerful and well placed goal with plenty to aim at. That bit was disappointing. We need a goal like that
I doubt we can win the league but I am not writing us off yet. There is no doubt that the much mentioned injuries and ruddy annoying red cards stunted our progress, along with integrating new players which takes a bit of time.
The winners at the weekend – Liverpool- deserve to be top but they were lucky at the Emirates during our recovery spell. Confidence isn’t high and that has an impact on performance so an away draw wasn’t all bad. It’s what happens in the next few fixtures that will mark out our season more accurately rather than forensically dissecting this match.
Odegaard had an impact – not least because he is our talisman – and will only get stronger
We all discuss the possible twists and turns and this weekend has shown how volatile this season is becoming. It was a big deal that Forest were above us. Villa under Emery were outstanding and it’s gone rather quiet on the front, considering calls for a smash and grab for his services again
On another matter, I haven’t read anything from Herr Drier lately. Hope you’re ok
Victor Osimhen was available in the summer.
Every man and his dog knew Arsenal needed a striker in the summer.
He is scoring goals at Galatasaray at the moment.
When you fail to plan, you definitely plan to fail.
I agree with Reggie that the main takeaway from this game is lack of quality to clinch the three points required. We’ll huff and puff, with “oh so close”, but too many opportunities will be lost, leaving us fans frustrated with, ” if only this and that had, or hadn’t occurred”. I’m resigned to settling for top four which looks like a dog fight in itself.
Osimhen is a hustler.
Osimhen will convert most of these chances our forward players miss week in week out. Osimhen is a predator.
Osimhen will score goals. We paid 65m pounds for Havertz. We paid 100m pounds for Declan Rice. I am sure Napoli would have accepted 80m pounds for Osimhen.
Arteta didn’t want him that much.
Quality STRIKERS are rare nowadays. You need them to make the difference in tight games. They force defenders to make errors. They create magic. Man city might not play well, but Haaland scores. Goals get you 3 points.
Osimhen was available in the summer. But Arteta and Edu had other priorities. We are struggling to score goals now.
Buying Osimhen would have brought about good competition in the attack.
Havertz would have been charged up for the challenge.
If ARTETA does not win the EPL or champions league this season. He should be sacked.
A Boy that was born in 2004(the last time Arsenal won the league), is old enough to get a lady pregnant and old enough to be a father in 2024. We are tired of excuses. We are tired of taking a step forward and 3 steps backward.
Trossard fluffing his lines at the end…..how fitting. Sums up our whole season: a day late and a dollar short. Out of the title race before Black Friday. Good thing we didn’t do anything stupid like buy a striker.