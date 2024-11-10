Match Report – Arsenal unlucky in hard fought draw with Chelsea

Arsenal and Chelsea shared the spoils in West London, with both teams unable to secure a win despite Arsenal initially taking the lead.

Arsenal started on the back foot as Cole Palmer forced David Raya to make a superb save just three minutes into the game. The Blues continued to dominate the opening exchanges, while Mikel Arteta’s side struggled to settle down.

Aware of Arsenal’s threat, Chelsea sought to strike first and created several good chances in the opening half hour. Minutes after Gabriel Martinelli had a tame shot saved by Robert Sanchez, Kai Havertz thought he had opened the scoring, only for VAR to disallow the goal due to a marginal offside.

The Gunners began to dominate possession in search of a breakthrough, but the opener eluded them before halftime.

After the break, Chelsea came out fighting and nearly broke the deadlock through Wesley Fofana, whose header went just wide—a warning sign for Arsenal. Moments later, however, Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring for Arsenal with a fine finish from a tight angle.

Arsenal’s lead was short-lived as Chelsea soon found an equalizer through Pedro Neto, restoring balance to the game.

Both teams had further chances to score a potential winner, including a strike by Nicolas Jackson that was ruled out for offside and a last-second miss from Leandro Trossard, who not only fluffed his chance but took the ball away from Havertz as well.

All in all, an entertaining game and one in which Arsenal can consider themselves unlucky not to have picked up all three points.