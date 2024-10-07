Match Report: Arsenal Women 0-0 Everton, despite Gunners massive 21 shots on goal..

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women squad welcomed Everton Women to the Emirates, on Sunday, in the hopes continuing their unbeaten streak in the Women’s Super League this season, and three points, but both teams ended up walking way with a point after a 0-0 draw. Beth Mead started and made her 200th appearance for Arsenal, while young keeper Daphne Van Domselaar made her first appearance at the Emirates,, between the sticks. Here’s a rundown of everything that happened.
The match started off and Arsenal looked to be confident and on the front foot, having most of the possession and the best chances in the opening minutes of the game. Emily Fox came close to opening her Arsenal account after a cross turned into a shot and hit the crossbar, narrowly missing the goal and an opportunity to go in front.
Everton were nearly caught out after the keeper tried to play out from the back, but Arsenal’s frontline quickly pushed forward to create pressure, and the ball ended up at the feet of Mariona Caldentey, on the edge of the box to take aim at the goal, but the Everton keeper managed to watch the ball into her arms and keep the scores level.
Arsenal continued to apply pressure and had most of the possession and chances in the first half. Frida Maanum nearly found the bottom corner of the net but again the Everton keeper managed to get down and get a hand to the ball and send it out of play. Everton had a late chance in the half, but the shot was saved by a diving Van Domselaar who managed to get her fingertips to a shot and send the ball over the bar.
The second half started a lot like the first and Arsenal continued to create chances and have most of the ball, but Everton were defending well, and their keeper was having a really good game.
Arsenal continued to try and spread the play and make spaces to run into. Caitlin Foord came close but ended up hitting the crossbar after a lovely cross from Steph Catley ended up at her feet and without hesitation the winger looked up and look a shot for it only to hit the crossbar again and go over the top.
The final whistle blew, and the scores were level, both teams leaving with a point after a hard-fought match from both sides. Arsenal had the most chances and were unlucky not to go in front after having a massive 21 shots on goal compared to Everton’s 5. Arsenal probably deserving of all the three points, but it just didn’t seem like our day. With a big match ahead this week in the UWCL, against Bayern Munich, all attention will now turn to preparing for the big game over in Germany.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!
Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….
Daisy May,
My thoughts are that Arsenal need to get rid of this joke of a manager. I’m not just saying it now, if you look back over some of my other comments you will see that I’ve got absolutely no time for this clown.
Although the players have to take their share of the responsibility for their poor performances, certainly in the last two games.
The lack of urgency in their play, the lack of tempo in their play, the lack of rhythm in their play, and their lack of connections in their play are all to obvious to see.
And a lot of that is down to the manager game after game letting the team get away with these weak performances.
This is the best squad that they’ve had in a while, and Eidevall cannot claim that the club haven’t backed him. The record offers for Russo, Earps, and Walsh are more than testament to that.
Unfortunately, what the club hasn’t taken into account is that Eidevall is not the manager to take this squad forward.
You look at the Miedema saga for instance, I think that there was more to her moving than meets the eye. I read an article about how Eidevall was finding it hard to find a place for her in his line up, well with a generational player like her you build the team around her. Its a no brainer.
Now its since come out that she was looking for a new challenge, and that Arsenal had decided not to renew her contract. I personally think that Arsenal were trying to save face here.
And even if it was true, and Miedema wanted a new challenge, are you telling me that at the very least Arsenal should have done everything to try to keep her.
And just one more thing on Miedema, there’s rumor’s going around that some of the Arsenal women don’t like the system the Eidevall has them playing. Well something Miedema was quoted as saying as to why she joined City was that she likes the way they play football. Is there anything to read between the lines there?.
So getting back to Eidevall, fellow Arsenal fans wake up to this joker. While he’s in charge Arsenal women will not challenge for any of the major trophy’s. Arsenal women were once a very attacking team, that took on the opposition head on, unfortunately that won’t happen with him in charge.
Sorry I went on a bit, but does anyone else agree.
Absolutely. I also wonder whether players like to play for him. They wouldn’t say it out loud, but might say it in confidence. Does anyone have any info? He doesn’t seem to have the right personality for the job.
Let’s look back to Arsenal and Henry … ball forward quickly especially on counter attacks. Ball to feet in the 18yd box.
Under Jonas , play out from back …count the times Moy has the ball , When we do get it forward the opponent has 11 players in the box. Then we cross high balls into their keeper or for the defence to head away..
Rosa needs to play and run at defenders .
Your right Jonas is not the right manager,,,
Liverball put to balls in their own net because Spurs shoot or cross the ball on the floor.