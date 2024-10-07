Match Report: Arsenal Women 0-0 Everton, despite Gunners massive 21 shots on goal..

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women squad welcomed Everton Women to the Emirates, on Sunday, in the hopes continuing their unbeaten streak in the Women’s Super League this season, and three points, but both teams ended up walking way with a point after a 0-0 draw. Beth Mead started and made her 200th appearance for Arsenal, while young keeper Daphne Van Domselaar made her first appearance at the Emirates,, between the sticks. Here’s a rundown of everything that happened.

The match started off and Arsenal looked to be confident and on the front foot, having most of the possession and the best chances in the opening minutes of the game. Emily Fox came close to opening her Arsenal account after a cross turned into a shot and hit the crossbar, narrowly missing the goal and an opportunity to go in front.

Everton were nearly caught out after the keeper tried to play out from the back, but Arsenal’s frontline quickly pushed forward to create pressure, and the ball ended up at the feet of Mariona Caldentey, on the edge of the box to take aim at the goal, but the Everton keeper managed to watch the ball into her arms and keep the scores level.

Arsenal continued to apply pressure and had most of the possession and chances in the first half. Frida Maanum nearly found the bottom corner of the net but again the Everton keeper managed to get down and get a hand to the ball and send it out of play. Everton had a late chance in the half, but the shot was saved by a diving Van Domselaar who managed to get her fingertips to a shot and send the ball over the bar.

The second half started a lot like the first and Arsenal continued to create chances and have most of the ball, but Everton were defending well, and their keeper was having a really good game.

Arsenal continued to try and spread the play and make spaces to run into. Caitlin Foord came close but ended up hitting the crossbar after a lovely cross from Steph Catley ended up at her feet and without hesitation the winger looked up and look a shot for it only to hit the crossbar again and go over the top.

The final whistle blew, and the scores were level, both teams leaving with a point after a hard-fought match from both sides. Arsenal had the most chances and were unlucky not to go in front after having a massive 21 shots on goal compared to Everton’s 5. Arsenal probably deserving of all the three points, but it just didn’t seem like our day. With a big match ahead this week in the UWCL, against Bayern Munich, all attention will now turn to preparing for the big game over in Germany.

Daisy Mae

