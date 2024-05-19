Match Report: Arsenal Women 5-0 Brighton – a fitting but emotional end to Gunners season

Jonas Eidevall and our Arsenal Women walked away victorious for one last time this season as we dominated at Meadow Park, thumping the seagulls 5-0 and putting on a proper show for our fans on the last day of the season. It was an emotional day that saw Vivianne Miedema, Sabrina D’Angelo and Kaylan Marckese leave the club for good, but luckily we got to say goodbye on a high note, with a big win at home! Here’s a run down of everything that happened.

The game started off in Arsenal’s favour and they looked the more dangerous side from the get go. Brighton did have a few early chances but weren’t able to capitalise on them and, in the 17th minute, Arsenal opened the scoresheet after some ticky tacky passes around the box, from Fox and Mead, saw Fox lay the ball on a plate for Russo to thump into the back of the net and make it 1-0.

It didn’t take long for Russo to get her second and. in the 24th minute. when Russo and Mead were both seen pressing high onto the Brighton keeper, forcing a mistake from the defender while trying to play the ball out from the back, she passed the ball straight to Russo who took the ball around the keeper and fired into the net to make it 2-0 and bag a brace.

The first half ended, and we looked well and truly in the driving seat and that continued in the second half. Steph Catley was brought down in the box and the referee pointed to the spot, Little stepped up and hit the woodwork and couldn’t make it 3-0.

Eidevall looked to his bench and brought on Miedema for the last time, and it took her only two minutes to get a goal. Mead passed a lovely through ball to Miedema who, with her first touch of the ball, fired the ball towards the goal, beating the keeper and making it 3-0. An incredible moment for her, her teammates and the fans to watch on her last day as an Arsenal player – a truly fitting way to end things.

Only 3 minutes later we were on the scoresheet again after Brighton’s Carabali accidentally put the ball into the back of her own net, from a Arsenal set piece corner, and put the Gunner’s 4-0 up with half an hour still to play.

Brighton had a late chance to score but D’Angelo managed to get a stretched leg out to save the shot and keep her clean sheet on her last game.

In the 88th minute Maanum put the game to bed when she won the ball back in the middle of the pitch, knocking the ball to Miedema who put a lovely through ball back onto the run of Maanum, who was now 1 on 1 with the keeper. Maanum took a quick look up and then calmly placed the ball through the keepers legs and into the back of the net, to make it 5-0.

A great way to end the season, big goal and assist from Miedema, and a massive clean sheet for D’Angelo. It’s been a great season (though not without it’s ups and downs!) and it’s sad it’s come to an end, but we now look onto next season and our pre-season tour in Australia.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….