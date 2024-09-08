Match Report: Arsenal Women continue UWCL journey with1-0 win over Rosenburg

After a decisive victory against Rangers earlier in the week, Jonas Eidevall fielded the same starting XI to take on Rosenborg at Meadow Park.

The match began with an aggressive Arsenal attack, and Mariona Caldentey (who was named POTM) soon created a significant opportunity, weaving through the defense but narrowly missing the target with her shot.

Rosenborg, despite having limited possession, attempted to threaten, but goalkeeper Manu Zinsberger was reliable, dealing with any high balls sent her way.

In the 18th minute, Frida Maanum capitalized on Arsenal’s early pressure. A cross-shot from Caitlin Foord led to a mishap by the Rosenborg keeper, allowing Maanum to score from close range.

Maanum continued to pose a threat with several powerful attempts, while Foord and Caldentey orchestrated play from the flanks. Despite dominating possession with 82% in the first half, Arsenal couldn’t extend their lead.

Defensively, Laia Codina faced challenges from Rebecka Holum, who remained active and physical in Rosenborg’s attempts to counter.

The second half saw Arsenal pushing for more goals, but the slim lead allowed Rosenborg to remain in contention, leading to a tense 45 minutes.

Kyra Cooney-Cross emerged as a key player in the second half, controlling the midfield and supporting the attack. Both Cooney-Cross and Alessia Russo struck the crossbar, while several promising moves were thwarted by a determined Rosenborg defense.

Despite numerous attempts to break through Rosenborg’s organized defense, the match ended 1-0, securing Arsenal’s progression to the next round of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Looking ahead, the draw for the Round 2 fixtures will occur at 12 PM (UK) on Monday, September 9th, with potential opponents including Juventus, Sporting CP, BK Hacken, Fiorentina, or Paris FC. Manchester City, with our former Gunners, Vivianne Miedema, will enter the competition in Round 2.

Any takeaways from the game Gooners? On another day we would have scored more of they nearly-goals I think..

