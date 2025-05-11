Match Report: Arsenal Women end WSL season in style with dramatic 4–3 victory over Man United

Arsenal Women concluded their Women’s Super League (WSL) season with a thrilling 4–3 victory over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, securing second place and a more direct route to the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage.

In front of a crowd of 46,603, Chloe Kelly opened the scoring in the second minute, capitalizing on a rare error from United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce. United responded in the 13th minute when Ella Toone headed in from close range following a corner.

The second half saw Arsenal surge ahead with three goals in quick succession. Mariona Caldentey converted a penalty in the 50th minute after Caitlin Foord was fouled. Frida Maanum added a third six minutes later, finishing a well-worked move with a precise shot into the bottom corner. Kim Little extended the lead to 4–1 in the 61st minute, firing home after a pass from Kelly.

Manchester United mounted a late comeback. Elisabeth Terland reduced the deficit in the 70th minute, capitalizing on a defensive error. Maya Le Tissier further closed the gap with a penalty in the 76th minute after Katie McCabe fouled Celin Bizet. Despite the pressure, Arsenal held on to secure the win.

The victory ensures Arsenal finish the season in 2nd place with 48 points, four ahead of third-placed Manchester United, and 5 points ahead of Man City who, in fourth, do not qualify for Champions League football next season.

Manager Renée Slegers praised her team’s resilience and performance, stating, “I’m really proud of us finding a way to win. You’ve seen us, how beautiful it can be, but we also want it to be about winning—it was about that today.”

Arsenal now turn their attention to the UEFA Women’s Champions League final against Barcelona on 24th May in Lisbon.

