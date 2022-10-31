Match Report – Arsenal Women’s impressive run rolls on with 3-1 victory despite West Ham threat

Arsenal Women’s impressive run rolls on with 3-1 victory despite West Ham threat By Michelle

Arsenal Women’s 3-1 victory over West Ham last night saw Arsenal break the record for the longest winning streak ever in the WSL, with 13 straight wins. A Jordan Nobbs stunner plus super strikes from Stina Blackstenius and Frida Maanum helped Arsenal overturn a one-goal deficit and secure the three points, keeping their 100% start intact.

Watch all the goals, plus the best of the action here….

Match summary:

Arsenal made a slow start but weren’t without some near misses. Katie McCabe, on her 100th WSL appearance, unleashed a belter of a strike from outside the area but it narrowly missed the target and settled on knocking a spectator’s coffee out of their hands!

West Ham’s Dagny Brynjarsdottir’s ability in the air caused the Gunners problems in the box after her header on target needed a fast save from Zinsberger.

When Brynjarsdottir got her fourth goal of the WSL season, it was due to a mix-up at the back, that led to a scramble in the box, and she was able to get the ball over the line to put the Hammers in front 35 minutes in. This goal put an end to Arsenal´s record-breaking clean sheet run after they had reached 10 consecutive WSL games without conceding a single goal. Zinsberger and the team will be disappointed with that one..

Captain Kim Little took a bad knock to the knee in the first half, forcing Arsenal into an early substitution and Jordan Nobbs replaced her. It took Nobbs one minute to make her presence felt to the sell-out crowd at Meadow Park, with an incredible shot through a crowded West Ham penalty area to give Arsenal an equaliser just before half-time.

The Gunners, spirits lifted, took the game to the visitors after the break. A classic long-range free-kick from Steph Catley was whipped into the penalty area in the 52nd minute, and Stina Blackstenius was there to strike it into the back of the net, putting Arsenal ahead for the first time in the game.

Arsenal continued to dominate possession and looked sharp going forward. Eventually, a ball in from McCabe found Frida Maanum who headed the ball past Sophie Hillyerd for her second WSL goal of the season.

The Hammers refused to let the game go and would have scored in the final minute if it wasn’t for an impressive double save from Zinsberger. There was also a chance to get our fourth well into stoppage time but Maanum was cruelly denied her second of the match when it hit the crossbar.

Arsenal’s next WSL game is away to Leicester at King Power Stadium, 2pm kick-off UK. The match will be broadcast live on the BBC. You can purchase your tickets online here.

Arsenal´s other WSL match in November is at Emirates Stadium where they will face current league leaders (on goal difference) Manchester United on Saturday, November 19th (5.30pm kick-off UK. You can watch the game live on Sky Sports. You can purchase tickets for that match online here.

Can our Gunners extend their consecutive run of WSL victories away at Leicester next weekend? Taking them to 14 consecutive WSL wins? And a new, new record?

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….