Match Report: BK Hacken 1-0 Arsenal in Women’s Champions League, while Man City win 5-0 in Paris

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women squad walked away narrowly defeated 1-0 in the first leg away in Sweden against BK Hacken, as we look qualify for this season’s Women’s Champions League. Our women put up a good fight but were unable to get the win and now have a lot to do next week in the second leg if we want to continue our Champions League journey. Here’s a run down of everything that happened.

The match started and it quickly became evident that this was going to be a close affair, with both teams looking strong and confident in the opening 20 minutes, fighting for control of the game and there was a lot of end-to-end football. Early chances from Alessia Russo and Mariona Caldentey gave BK Hacken plenty to think about and both were unlucky not to score. BK Hacken also having a few early chances of their own but Arsenal were defending well and managed to keep the scores level.

Just after the half hour mark, ex BK Hacken player and new signing, Rosa Kafaji, came away with the best chance of the first half, after the ball was gifted into her path, the midfielder took aim at the BK Hacken goal and hit the cross bar, narrowly missing the chance to go in front before the half time whistle.

Arsenal came out in the second half looking a bit more confident and aggressive, pushing forward and trying to create spaces to link up play. Caldentey and Russo linking up in the 50th minute after a lovely cross from Caldentey into the box onto the head of Russo who got a good connection onto the ball but headed it straight at the BK Hacken keeper.

Arsenal were lucky not to go behind in the 64th minute when a looping ball caught out the Arsenal defence and BK Hacken’s Larisey took the ball around Zinsberger, narrowly missing and hitting the side of the net.

But only 12 minutes later, BK Hacken didn’t make the same mistake after some nice link up play, the ball was switched towards Tindell on the right wing, Katie McCabe almost got a toe to the ball, but Tindell controlled it well, darting towards goal before dinking the ball over Zinsberger and into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

Arsenal continued to fight till the last whistle, with a late shot from Frida Maanum that was saved by the fingertips of Falk, BK Hacken’s keeper, and the game ended in defeat at 1-0.

Arsenal will now travel back home to London where we face a big clash against Man City this weekend, in the opening round of the WSL, and prepare for the second leg against BK Hacken next week, with a lot to do.

Incidentally, Man City played away to Paris FC last night, walking away 5-0 winners, with former Gunner Vivianne Miedema scoring on her debut for the Cityzens..

What’s your thoughts Gooners? And how are you feeling about facing Man City on Sunday now?

