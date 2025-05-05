Match Report: Brighton 4–2 Arsenal Women: Seagulls soar in historic WSL victory over Gunners

Brighton & Hove Albion Women produced a stunning performance to defeat Arsenal Women 4-2 at Broadfield Stadium this evening, marking their first-ever Women’s Super League victory over the Gunners. This result deals a significant blow to Arsenal’s hopes of securing second place and Champions League qualification.

Brighton opened the scoring in the 16th minute through Fran Kirby, who capitalized on a defensive lapse to slot the ball home. Arsenal responded in the 29th minute when Caitlin Foord finished a well-worked move to level the scores. However, Brighton regained the lead just before halftime, with Jelena Čanković finding the net in the 43rd minute.

The Seagulls came out strong after the break, with Čanković scoring her second goal in the 52nd minute, followed by Kiko Seike adding a fourth just two minutes later. Arsenal managed a late consolation goal in stoppage time, with Mariona Caldentey scoring in the 93rd minute.

Player of the Match was Brighton’s goalkeeper, Sophie Baggaley, who saved many on-target Arsenal goals – 8/9 I believe but don’t quote me!

This victory propels Brighton to fifth place in the WSL standings, marking a significant achievement for the club. For Arsenal, the defeat leaves their Champions League qualification hopes hanging in the balance, with a crucial match against Manchester United looming.

Arsenal will need to regroup quickly as they prepare to face Manchester United on Saturday, at Emirates Stadium, in their final WSL fixture of the season – this is a match that will likely determine Arsenal’s European fate for next season.

There is now only 1 point between Arsenal Women who are 2nd, and Man United who are 3rd in the WSL table. With Brighton taking all 3 points today, 2nd & 3rd placements in the WSL will go down to the wire in Saturday’s last game of the WSL season. However, with Man City now unable to catch either team, both teams will go through to next season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League – all that remains to be determined is whether they enter at the Round 1 or Round 2 stage of the competition.

