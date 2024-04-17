Match Report – Flat Arsenal out of Champions League after Bayern Munich loss

The Champions League journey comes to an end for Arsenal following their defeat to Bayern Munich this evening in Germany.
The game kicked off with high expectations, however, it was Arsenal who survived an early scare when Harry Kane sliced his shot wide after being set up by Joshua Kimmich.
Gabriel Martinelli had an opportunity to open the scoring for Arsenal early on but missed wide off the post.
Despite enjoying a great spell of possession, it was Bayern who appeared closer to scoring the opener.
Jamal Musiala unleashed a stunning long-range shot, but David Raya made a crucial save.
Martin Odegaard nearly broke the deadlock with a deflected shot, but Manuel Neuer managed to save it.
Neuer was forced into another good save from Martinelli as Arsenal began to look more threatening.
The game remained tightly contested as both teams attacked and defended well, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the first goal.
Joshua Kimmich broke the deadlock for Bayern Munich with a stunning header following a good move.
Leroy Sane missed a chance to double Bayern’s lead shortly after.
Mikel Arteta brought on Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus in an attempt to turn the game around, reminiscent of their performance in the first leg.
Arsenal enjoyed spells of possession but struggled to break down Bayern’s defence, despite earning a couple of corners.
Jesus had a chance to equalise but missed the target, though it wouldn’t have counted due to an offside flag.
Arteta introduced Eddie Nketiah late in the game in a bid to salvage the tie, but Arsenal’s best chance fell to Odegaard, who was denied by Neuer.
Nketiah couldn’t make an impact, and the game ended with a disappointing corner from Saka, encapsulating Arsenal’s frustrating night.
The reaction to this result from the fans will not be kind to the players or the manager.
Yeah no excuse for not playing partey. Partey is the equivalent of Rodri, maybe not in accolades but definitely in ability.
Replace him if injury was the only issue
Frustrating game. Seems like we priortize possession over goal attempts a times. Overall a more solid performance compared to what we played at home, even though we lost.
Focus now on PL. On to the next.
COYG!
We knew this is coming. The question is if Arteta is our Klopp or Brendan Rodgers. Not saying he should be fired but if he doesn’t win the EPL next year, then he needs to go. If he doesn’t win any major title after 6 years in charge with close to a billion spent, there is no point in keeping him. We have been terrible in the cup tournaments and fail short in EPL too. Per stats we have the best attack and defense and yet nothing to show for.
Not good enough over the two legs. Only Odegaard would get an 8/10. Everyone else was average.
Why would Odegaard get 8
He was also below par (but I believe he’s playing through an injury)
I’d rather give Jorginho 8
He was always trying to do something
I want to assume Martinelli is still injury-cautious
For him to never for once try to beat Kimmich with his pace- which we now Kimmich can never handle
Just put that aside and let’s go on a winning run, starting with a trip to Molineux next. COYG!!!
If we don’t go on a winning run, this season almost replicates last season. Ending in dissapointment again
I am disappointed that we didn’t really come alive in this game – well not early enough and then not convincingly enough.
A bridge too far unfortunately. Someone in the last article referred to over use of some players leading to running on empty. That is a possibility, but Odegaard never stops.
We do have some experienced players but not sufficient it seems to rub the fairy dust on the rest
Very disappointing, season crumbled in 4 days. Never really laid a glove on Bayern. Very poor.
I think if we want to hang around the top 4 and be fodder for the CL, Arteta is our man. If we want to win something we need a change.
Our football is not clever. Its naive and we dont keep our shape under pressure. Bayern are not a bad team but they aren’t great either. We did nothing clever tonight. In fact, I think deep down, we all knew what was going to happen. Its becoming typical. I didn’t understand tonight or the weekend. Odergaard was a one man press. Now anyone who knows football knows that doesn’t work. It all or nothing. You do it together or not at all. Our composure and play under pressure fails everytime. The excuses last season was injuries. What will the apologists find as an excuse for identical situations this. NOTHING was learnt from last season. NOTHING.
Lady luck didn’t smile upon us. Hopefully Man City will suffer from fatigue after their UCL match and slip in EPL
If Arteta survive this season, he’d better sign a more physically-dominant CF in the summer. I think Jesus is more suited to play in midfield or on the left wing
Toothless arsenal. What is annoying in this game is that there was never a time during the match that I felt arsenal was going to score. The team is so flat footed, no movement, no zeal and no ambition. For both Arteta and Havertz lovers, can they just mention one thing that this team has that makes them to believe in Arteta and Havertz. For arsenal to win trophies Arteta must go. This is just the old arsenal under Wenger. It is painful and unbearable, I don’t even know how I can sleep tonight.