Match Report – Flat Arsenal out of Champions League after Bayern Munich loss

The Champions League journey comes to an end for Arsenal following their defeat to Bayern Munich this evening in Germany.

The game kicked off with high expectations, however, it was Arsenal who survived an early scare when Harry Kane sliced his shot wide after being set up by Joshua Kimmich.

Gabriel Martinelli had an opportunity to open the scoring for Arsenal early on but missed wide off the post.

Despite enjoying a great spell of possession, it was Bayern who appeared closer to scoring the opener.

Jamal Musiala unleashed a stunning long-range shot, but David Raya made a crucial save.

Martin Odegaard nearly broke the deadlock with a deflected shot, but Manuel Neuer managed to save it.

Neuer was forced into another good save from Martinelli as Arsenal began to look more threatening.

The game remained tightly contested as both teams attacked and defended well, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the first goal.

Joshua Kimmich broke the deadlock for Bayern Munich with a stunning header following a good move.

Leroy Sane missed a chance to double Bayern’s lead shortly after.

Mikel Arteta brought on Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus in an attempt to turn the game around, reminiscent of their performance in the first leg.

Arsenal enjoyed spells of possession but struggled to break down Bayern’s defence, despite earning a couple of corners.

Jesus had a chance to equalise but missed the target, though it wouldn’t have counted due to an offside flag.

Arteta introduced Eddie Nketiah late in the game in a bid to salvage the tie, but Arsenal’s best chance fell to Odegaard, who was denied by Neuer.

Nketiah couldn’t make an impact, and the game ended with a disappointing corner from Saka, encapsulating Arsenal’s frustrating night.

The reaction to this result from the fans will not be kind to the players or the manager.