Match Report: Gunners are back, with 5-0 WSL win over Brighton Women

Arsenal Women faced off against an in form Brighton side at The Emirates on Friday night and walked away victorious, after a 5 star performance saw our women walk away with all three points. Our Gunners demolished Brighton 5-0 on the night and continue their unbeaten run under Renee Slegers. Here’s a run down of everything that happened.

Arsenal started the match looking ready and raring to go from kick off, having plenty of possession and early chances, and it didn’t take long to get our first goal of the night, after a pass from Katie McCabe fell to the feet of Beth Mead on the right wing. Mead took a touch, dropped her shoulder and created enough space for her to get a curling shot onto the bottom left post and into the back of the net to make it 1-0 after just 13 minutes. A great goal on her comeback to the starting line up.

Arsenal were back on the scoresheet only 9 minutes later, after some great work from Emily Fox to chase the ball down, and beat two Brighton defenders, before putting the ball through to Kim Little. Little squared the ball into the middle of the box to a waiting Caitlin Foord who made no mistake from right in front of goal and buried the ball into the back of the net, to make it 2-0 after just 22 minutes.

With the confidence of the first two goals, Arsenal somehow managed to find the back of the net again after only 3 minutes and looked to have sealed the win in the first half an hour of the game. With a incredible strike from Frida Maanum on the edge of the box, taking a wonder strike and leaving the keeper with no chance as the ball nestled into the top right corner of the goal to make it 3-0.

Coming out for the second half 3-0 up our Gunners were already looking for more, coming close to 4 after Foord took a shot from distance, but ended up hitting the post, and two great saves from Sophie Bagley to deny Maanum her second and a chance from a freekick. Brighton came close, hitting the crossbar and forced Manuela Zinsberger into a great save to keep Brighton scoreless.

With the game looking wrapped up, Slegers looked to her bench, bringing on Lina Hurtig, for her second game back since returning from injury, and was quickly rewarded for doing so when Hurtig scored the 4th after only 4 minutes on the pitch. Katie McCabe whipped a great cross onto the head of a leaping Hurtig, who headed the ball backwards into the back of the net to make it 4-0.

Just when you thought won and done, Stina Blackstenius was brought down in the box and the ref pointed straight to the spot. Alessia Russo stepped up and made no mistake, firing the ball into the bottom left corner of the net to make it 5-0 on the night and take away all three points after another dominant performance.

Daisy Mae

