Match Report: Gunners fail to win away to Everton Women, ending last sliver of hope of WSL title win

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women squad walked away disappointed last night after having to share the points with 9th placed Everton. In what was a game that was mostly dominated by Arsenal, and ended in late drama, Arsenal had to settle for just one point away in Liverpool. Here’s a run down of everything that happened.

The game started off very much in Arsenal’s favour, with our Gunners having most of the possession and chances to take the lead. Stina Blackstenius came very close to an opener early in the first half, after a perfect through ball from Caitilin Foord landed at her feet. Blackstenius took a touch and was one on one with the keeper, but her shot was saved to keep the scores level.

Foord herself came very close not long after, from a cross into the box, but she mistimed her shot and the ball ended up flicking up, with the Everton defence managing to clear the ball before Foord could take a proper shot.

The first half ended and there hadn’t been that many shots on target, but Everton started the second half well when Arsenal’s Emily Fox slipped up and let Everton get through on goal, crossing the ball into the middle of the box, but Arsenal were lucky that the shot wasn’t strong enough to beat Zinsberger.

Pelova came close to getting the Gunners in front after a lovely ball from McCabe, on the wing, landed at the feet of Pelova in the box. But Pelova didn’t manage to get a good enough connection to the ball and it went just wide of the post.

In the 80th minute Arsenal finally got on the score sheet, after Katie McCabe put in a lingering cross towards the back post. Beth Mead somehow managed to get her foot on the ball for a shot, but her effort was saved by the Everton keeper’s leg, only to be deflected into the path of Alessia Russo, who was in the right spot at the right time to bury the ball into the back of the Everton net, to make it 1-0 with only 10 minutes to go.

Deep into stoppage time Everton won a corner, whipping the ball into the middle of the box, first hitting the head of an Arsenal defender and looping into the air, for Everton’s Isabella Hobson to get a head onto it and loop into the net over a diving Zinsberger, to equalise for the toffees.

All-in-all a very disappointing end to a game which Arsenal should have won. Our Gunners are set to finish 3rd in the WSL, which at least secures a spot in Round 1 of the Women’s Champions League qualifiers, and hopefully we can try and end the season on a high and win the remaining 2 WSL games of the season.

Next Sunday Arsenal Women will travel to City Football Stadium to take on top-of-the-league, Manchester City, in their penultimate game of the season. Manchester City have been in top form all season and are aiming to take the WSL title from Chelsea this year – they will be a very difficult opponent for our Gunners..

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

