Match Report: Gunners hit 4 past Brighton to reach Women’s FA League Cup Semi-finals

Arsenal Women secured their place in the Subway FA Women’s League Cup semi-finals with a commanding 4-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday night. The match, played at Brighton’s Broadfield Stadium, saw our Gunners extend their winning streak to ten games across all competitions.

The first half remained goalless, with both teams struggling to find the breakthrough. Arsenal’s Katie McCabe came close with a shot that rocketed over the crossbar, while Alessia Russo’s header was saved by Brighton goalkeeper Melina Loeck. An injury to Lia Walti just before halftime forced Arsenal to bring on captain Kim Little, who immediately made her presence felt in midfield.

The second half saw Arsenal come out with renewed energy and purpose. The deadlock was finally broken in the 65th minute when Frida Maanum capitalized on a Brighton error, set up by Mariona Caldentey. This goal opened the floodgates, with Arsenal scoring three more times in quick succession.

Katie McCabe doubled the lead shortly after, marking her first goal of the season. The Irish captain finished off a move that began with Mariona finding Russo on the right flank. Kyra Cooney-Cross then added a third with a spectacular strike into the top-right corner, once again assisted by Arsenal’s marquee summer-signing from Barcelona, Mariona Caldentey.

The Spanish World Cup winner, Mariona, capped off her outstanding performance by scoring Arsenal’s fourth goal seven minutes from time. Her exquisite lob from the edge of the area put the finishing touch on a dominant display.

Our Gunners victory sets up a semi-final clash against Manchester City, who defeated Manchester United in their quarter-final match to reach the Semi’s. Arsenal’s win not only showcases Arsenal’s depth, with manager Renée Slegers making six changes to the starting lineup, but also puts us in the perfect position to continue our progress in this season’s Subway Women’s League Cup – a Cup that our Gunners have won 17 times, and for the past 2 years consecutively.

The League Cup semi-finals will be played 5th / 6th February. So Gooners, Arsenal Women play away to Man City in the WSL on Sunday 2nd February, then we’ll face the Cityzens again midweek to defend our League Cup title.. Can we get past Man City twice in a few days?

COYGW!

Michelle M

