Match Report – How Arsenal held on for all three points at Tottenham

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad walked away from the North London Derby with utter confidence and three points as we look to charge on for this season’s Premier League Title. In a game where Arsenal has the most opportunities, Tottenham came back towards the end and made it hard for our Gunners. Walking away with all three important points in what was one of the biggest derbies of our season, here’s a run down of everything that happened.

The first half started off very much in Arsenal’s favour but Tottenham were also looking in good form and like they were going to get us a run for our money but in the 14th minute, Arsenal were awarded a set piece corner which Saka whipped into the box, hitting Hojbjerg’s head and going into the net for an own goal and to put the Gunners 1-0 up.

Tottenham hit back fast though and only 7 minutes later Porro took a shot from outside the box but was blocked by Gabriel and into the path of Van De Ven who made no mistake and blasted the ball past Raya and into the net. But luckily for Arsenal, VAR then stepped in and called it offside.

In the 26th minute Tottenham looked close to getting a goal and Maddison was brought down in the box but Michael Oliver didn’t think it was enough for a penalty, letting the game play on. Havertz got the ball, spotting the run of Saka out on the wing and pinged the ball out to him, Saka takes a touch, drops his shoulder and then curls the ball into the bottom left corner of the net to make it 2-0.

Arsenal were not going to stop there and it didn’t take long for us to make it 3 when Rice whipped a ball in from the corner and Havertz managed to get himself up and head the ball into the back on the net to make it 3-0 and continue his fine form, putting Arsenal 3-0 up at half time and looking well and truly in the driving seat.

The second half started a lot like the last and Arsenal looked the more likely to score but Tottenham were doing everything the could to fight back and managed to pounce on a mistake at the back from David Raya who tried to clear the ball but only as far are Romero who took a quick touch and then fired the ball into the bottom corner to get Spurs back into the game.

And they weren’t done there, in the 85th minute Rice was seen bringing down a Spurs player in the box and after a quick check from VAR was ruled to be a penalty, Son stepped up and buried the ball into the top left corner of the net to give Spurs 2 goals and they were back in the game.

Luckily for us, it wasn’t enough and after an eventful North London Derby, we walk away with all three points and keep ourselves in the race for this season’s title.

