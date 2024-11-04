Match Report: Man United 1-1 Arsenal Women – Gunners left disappointed after dominating play

Our Arsenal Women left Leigh Sports Village last night disappointed as we left sharing the points with Manchester United Women, in what was a game that we should have probably won. Playing against United is always a big game and is never an easy one but after what was such a dominant performance, I think our women will be disappointed that we couldn’t bring all three points home. Here’s a rundown of everything that happened.

The game started and Arsenal were looking energetic and had a lot of the opening possession. With Alessia Russo putting a lot of pressure on their backline our Gunners looked the most likely to score early after some unexpected shots went just wide of the target. We were playing out from the back well and looked in compete control of the play, spreading the ball wide to create spaces and leaving United looking a bit lost on how to break our girls down.

Arsenal was unlucky not to go in front before half time, with most of the possession and 6 shots on goal, we were putting a lot of pressure on the United defence, forcing United into a lot of errors by just pressing them hard when we were defending. The first half ended 0-0 with a lot to do in the second half.

The second half started a lot like the first and both teams looked like they were trying to play somewhat of a low block while also trying to find the back of the net, making it somewhat of a cagey affair with not that may chances on goal.

Finally, in the 62nd minute, the deadlock was broken by none other than ex Manchester United and now Arsenal fan favourite, Alessia Russo, scoring against her old side after a well worked ball into the box from Emily Fox was squared into the feet of Russo, who was waiting in the perfect position to tap the ball past the United keeper and make it 1-0. With a subdued celebration, Russo did what she’s done at Leigh Sports Village so much and put us in the driving seat.

We continued to apply pressure and were the better team by far, dominating the play and looked like we’d sealed the victory but unfortunately United nabbed one back in the last 10 minutes of the game via French attacker Melvine Malard, after a set piece corner was whipped onto the head of Rachael Williams and then onto the head of Malard to knock back into the goal and level up the scores.

The game ended 1-1 and we go home sharing the points. Feels a bit like a loss as we dominated the whole game and were the better team on the day, but Renne Slegers unbeaten streak continues, and we can hopefully build on this momentum as we continue on our journey through the season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

