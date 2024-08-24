Match Report – Professional Arsenal earns a tough win against Aston Villa

Arsenal earned an important 2-0 win against Aston Villa at Villa Park this evening, banishing the ghosts of their defeat there last season.
Villa made sure Arsenal did not get off to a strong start. Although the Gunners dominated most of the opening 25 minutes, it was the Villans who could have taken the lead in what was a stop-start beginning.
It was a cagey and closely contested first half between both teams, with Arsenal struggling to capitalise on their superior possession.
The Gunners were eager to attack, but whenever they pushed forward, Villa broke quickly and nearly scored, with Ollie Watkins’ shocking miss being the only reason Arsenal didn’t concede early.
Morgan Rodgers was the player who caused the Gunners the most problems, as his direct running in midfield, combined with Leon Bailey’s threat, troubled William Saliba and Thomas Partey, and even earned Declan Rice a booking as both sides went into half-time with nothing to separate them.
Aston Villa continued to be resilient in the second half, but Arsenal showed their experience and held off their hosts, even though they were fortunate not to go behind at least once.
David Raya pulled off a world-class save to deny Watkins and it can be argued that was the turning point in the game.
Villa soon paid for their missed chances when Leandro Trossard scored the opener.
Despite a flurry of substitutions by Villa, Arsenal remained in control and sealed the victory with a second goal from Thomas Partey, with Trossard involved once again.
Villa tested them, but Arsenal’s defence—particularly Saliba—was superb, and their performance merited the clean sheet.
It’s yet another away win for the Gunners in 2024, and they remain unbeaten on the road in the league this year.
Raya, Saliba, Partey, Odegaard, Saka, Havertz and Trossard stood out in the match
The team showed a title contender’s mentality by punishing Aston Villa at their own turf, although Aston Villa were pretty lame
@Gai,well done to the boys 4 goals in two matches and 2 clean sheets. It’s obvious the Boys seem more determined. They are also learning well The Art Of Winning Epl.😁
I think DRice is worth adding to the aforementioned names, Timber also limited Baley effect. But he couldn’t invert like Zichenko.
I am happy we have good bench for different opposition.
I think zinchenko would also have struggled to make a big impact from the inverted midfield position today. I think timber was important in getting the win for his energy and provided a bit more defensive stability than zinchenko tends to.
Where do I start?! Villa should have scored 2 or 3 times. That Rodgers chap ran our midfield ragged, charging through as he pleases. Still, I thought Partey had a great game overall. Gabriel and Saliba are a UNIT! 3 points are just amazing and seeing Emi Martinez’ hopeless face has done it for me, that tw@t 😆
I think Partey was surprised with Rogers’ strength. We may have created an emiliano monster both on and off the pitch. I can’t stand him either. I just loved that flop he did on the corner. Way to be taken in again Oliver.
Great win. I am very happy David Raya is showing why he is Arsenal’s number 1 now. 2 games, 2 clean sheets. Let’s get Merino over the line and get a versatile forward in as well. It’s going to be a great season. COYG.
Happy to see Partey get on the score sheet this early in what is term the final phase of the gaffer’s project.
It’s paramount for Arsenal to have the world class player firing from all cylinder as quickly as possible as it’s in these big games the Ghanaian international likes to dip his bread.
This is a huge three points if you ask me, not many teams will leave Villa Park with a result, a ground even the champions have grown to show respect in recent times.
“This is a huge three points” – 100%. Glad these specific points are on the board and we don’t have to worry about this fixture again this season. Hopefully this will remove the growing feeling that they are our bogey team.
Good on them, though. Emery’s made them very competitive.
Thomas Partey’s having a Vardy.😀
5 star performance from our defence and especially Raya. Our attack was toothless until we grew a pair and started advancing more on the right-side. Our best finisher came on for a slightly improved Martinelli and shifted the game into our favour, probably on his first touch in the game.
Timber deserves a shout for his diagonal forward passes but our attackers seem unfamiliar with them. This will come good soon. New signing Cal looked strong and good for duels.
It was a solid contest and credit to Villa’s Rodgers who certainly caught my eye.
Arsenal is getting better and better and we have become a fantastic team. COYG
It was a tricky and hard fought game
There were times that Arsenal were lucky to have a clean sheet as Villa looked to be on the front foot and I thought we were under the cosh.
However, it was all about timing and Trossard stepped up (as usual) and that put the inevitable pressure on Villa to score
Watkins should have scored but Raya made a superb save that reminded me of Ramsdale at his best.
I wouldn’t call it a lucky win, but Villa failed to finish
COYG
Sue if you think about it, the reverse was true last season- we played well enough to win both games against them but couldn’t finish. Trossard missed an open goal last time. It was kind of poetic that he won us the game this time.
Couldn’t agree more!
No Thomas no Partey.
As he said when we signed him.
Love the guy
Raya, once again, proving why he’s No. 1
Our defence, knowing that villa would create chances, were excellent. Timber and Califiori will improve.
Partey took his goal superbly and I wonder if certain posters will mention his first two performances as a reason to sell him!! 😂😂
Trossard, also once again, proved what a great sub he is to bring on and change the game – his goal was sublimely taken.
A great all round performance and sweet revenge for our missed opportunities from last season.
Any negatives? Rogers allowed to steam roller through our midfield – Martinelli not prominent enough – referee allowing to many fouls on Saka going unpunished without a card – Odegaard surprisingly quite.
Brilliant three away points, let’s keep it going. COYG
OT So pleased for ESR.
Well said Ken1945. The season is back and still no Jon fox. I hope he is okay.
He was banned I believe
Shame because he was a character