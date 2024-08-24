Match Report – Professional Arsenal earns a tough win against Aston Villa

Arsenal earned an important 2-0 win against Aston Villa at Villa Park this evening, banishing the ghosts of their defeat there last season.

Villa made sure Arsenal did not get off to a strong start. Although the Gunners dominated most of the opening 25 minutes, it was the Villans who could have taken the lead in what was a stop-start beginning.

It was a cagey and closely contested first half between both teams, with Arsenal struggling to capitalise on their superior possession.

The Gunners were eager to attack, but whenever they pushed forward, Villa broke quickly and nearly scored, with Ollie Watkins’ shocking miss being the only reason Arsenal didn’t concede early.

Morgan Rodgers was the player who caused the Gunners the most problems, as his direct running in midfield, combined with Leon Bailey’s threat, troubled William Saliba and Thomas Partey, and even earned Declan Rice a booking as both sides went into half-time with nothing to separate them.

Aston Villa continued to be resilient in the second half, but Arsenal showed their experience and held off their hosts, even though they were fortunate not to go behind at least once.

David Raya pulled off a world-class save to deny Watkins and it can be argued that was the turning point in the game.

Villa soon paid for their missed chances when Leandro Trossard scored the opener.

Despite a flurry of substitutions by Villa, Arsenal remained in control and sealed the victory with a second goal from Thomas Partey, with Trossard involved once again.

Villa tested them, but Arsenal’s defence—particularly Saliba—was superb, and their performance merited the clean sheet.

It’s yet another away win for the Gunners in 2024, and they remain unbeaten on the road in the league this year.