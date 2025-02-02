Match Report – Rampant Arsenal thrash Manchester City 5-1

Arsenal earned a brilliant 5-1 win this evening, sending a strong message to Liverpool.
The Gunners started fast in search of an early opener, and they got it after just two minutes.
Martin Odegaard led by example with the goal, and Arsenal thought they had a second just four minutes later, only for Gabriel Martinelli’s strike to be ruled out for offside.
It was the perfect start for Arsenal, and Man City struggled to get a clear sight of goal. When they did, David Raya produced a brilliant save to deny Joško Gvardiol.
City managed to string a few passes together, but Arsenal always looked the more dangerous side in possession.
Just before the break, Savinho forced Raya into a stunning stop, ensuring the Gunners went in ahead at half-time.
Ten minutes after the restart, City pulled one back to make it 1-1 through Erling Haaland, but just a minute later, Thomas Partey restored Arsenal’s lead.
From then on, it was all Arsenal. Myles Lewis-Skelly joined the party with a brilliant finish into the top right corner.
After Gabriel Martinelli missed a chance, Kai Havertz extended the lead to 4-1, putting the game beyond City’s reach.
The Gunners continued to dominate, and substitute Ethan Nwaneri capped off the performance by making it 5-1.
This was a statement win by Arsenal and the message is clear, we will fight Liverpool right to the end and the Premier League title is still very much up for grabs.
amazing evening. i didn’t expect us to win this big against City. so happy. COYG
Partey is too good, out of this world. It’s gonna be some task to replace this guy
Man of the match by miles, as usual.
I’ve always thought Partey is often very brilliant. Just that some of us often overstate his injuries as though everyone else never gets injured…..
Or MA plays him out of position, and he becomes guilty for everything that goes wrong there and such disproptionately define1 everything about Partey!!
Great the team won big!!
That was incredible! We completely dominated and won very comfortably in a game I thought we were about to lose.
Havertz redeemed himself. A good shift by the bloke. But Arsenal really need to sign a striker.
Great win.
But please get us a striker .
It was a magnificent effort from the players, Arteta and the coaches, since we lost Saka and Jesus
Havertz pressed tirelessly and scored a good striker goal, but his shocking miss showed that we can’t rely on him alone for the CF role
Partey and Lewis-Skelly shone in the defensive midfield area. I hope Partey will get a two-year extension
Thomas party!!!
That guy is fire!!!
@Gai baring any sudden injury, I bet it would be “lack of appreciation” not offer Pathey at least a two years contract. He seem to want to stay at Arsenal MLS & Nwaneri seem to have Arsenal DNA at just 17/18year old.
Really liked that Buyako-sque score by Nwaneri …. beautiful!!!
MLS’s drive towards scoring ….. lovely that was!!
Wishing these lads long rewarding careers. And they got lovely support from the rest of the team!!!
Once the striker thing is sorted, the future can be exciting ……
A great game. Proud to be a part of the Arsenal family
Incredible performance and the goals from the two academy gems was icing on the cake. This team can go far if they consistently play like this. But my worry is that we are light upfront and we need someone that can provide competition to Kai.
Competition? You mean to be our main striker not to compete!
I didn’t see this coming. I was expecting a draw but the boys surprised me.
I love Skelly so much. The future is bright with Skelly, Nwaneri and Saka.
Now unto Newcastle. It’s going to be a hard task to score 3 un-replied goals in their home but let’s see how it goes on Wednesday.
Arsenal has finally made a statement in the Premier League, sending a clear message to Manchester City that we’re a force to be reckoned with. We’re no longer the team that’s pushed around and trashed by City’s star-studded lineup. Those days are behind us, and it’s time for us to rise to the top.
I must say, it’s sweet revenge to see City on the receiving end of a thrashing. For years, they’ve had the luxury of fielding a team full of talented players, and we’ve often been on the wrong end of those matches. But now, the tables have turned, and it’s time for City to experience what it’s like to be on the losing side.
I’m proud to be a Gunner, and I’m excited to see what the future holds for our team. We’re on the rise, and I have no doubt that we’ll be lifting the Premier League trophy soon. COYG!!! Gunner for life!
The only thing left to take our Premier League experience to the next level is the introduction of semi-automated VAR. It’s already being successfully used in La Liga, Serie A, and other European countries, and it’s time for us to follow suit. With this technology, we can ensure that refereeing decisions are accurate and fair, and that the beautiful game is played with the integrity it deserves.
I think Kai Havertz redeemed himself! 1 goal 1 assist, what more can you ask from a striker? 2 assists from Rice, a stunner from Nwaneri and Partey? A very strong performance from him. What on earth are they waiting for? Partey is very critical to our team and he needs to get a 1 or even 2 year extension!
No he didnt! Havertz is not a top team striker and never will be!
Good to see the Young Gunz get on the scoreboard. 👏🏾
Arsenal trashing of city will make Harland stay humble for a while
This what happens when Michael Oliver isn’t involved in Arsenal games
A brilliant start and a spell when City looked more like their old selves. Scoring so soon after Haaland brought the score level seemed to knock the stuffing out of City. I hope he’s the one feeling humbled tonight as Arsenal were outstanding. Awesome atmosphere and I’m so very thankful to have been there to witness such joy. The crowd were amazing. Havertz redeemed himself and put in a strong performance. Hats off to everyone. The goal difference has been reduced and Arsenal have shown what they are capable of. COYG
Everyone was superb! I’m proud of Myles Lewis Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri who are stars in the making. They don’t seem fazed at all.
Great to see havertz get his goal – hopefully that will set him right. Agree we need a new striker, but as much as anything it’s so we have another option to take the pressure off, because we rely heavily on him.
I was thinking after his big miss, his mentality is actually extremely impressive, as he keeps going 100% even when things are going badly for him – I think he went for the shot that he scored because we were up in the game, but still it takes guts to keep coming back. I don’t expect miracles, but hopefully that puts him back in his normal pattern – misses some, scores some – not a good finisher for a striker, but gets into enough for positions to score fairly regulatory and contributes in other ways.
I liked how they tried to wind up Haaland but at least he is a man and can take it unlike that little midget Bernardo Silva. He is dirty and I don’t understand why he wasn’t booked
He should’ve had two yellow cards, one in the first half for just jumping into Odegaard, and another in the second half for kicking Trossard when the ball wasn’t near Leo.
Arteta’s management of Nwaneri has been superb for me, even after a MOM performance mid week he kept him on the bench just to keep his feet on the ground. Because clearly after Saka Nwaneri is our best right winger and deserves a start.
I must admit I was one of the fans that was not happy with how Arteta managed the kids from the academy. Although I still think there’s some talent slipping through our fingers Because of the limited opportunities.
I am not knocking Arteta because he has managed both kids in the team. But injury to Saka has helped develop Nwaneri quicker than expected. The same with Skelly. But we have two gems on our hands. Without injury neither would have got team time like they have. But they are both fully fledged first teamers now.
You’re right Reggie but what cannot be denied is that both took their opportunities when presented to them
Started ok, should have been 2-0 up! I don’t know if it was the miss but for 20 mins of first half and 10 mins of second the football was so negative and boring. But the MOM Partey seemed to reignite us and we then started to take advantage of the glaring City weaknesses, they have at the moment. A really good statement win. It was great to see Haverz score because his miss could have been the start of something different. It was great to see the kids score. Both talents and a half. Partey playing his rightful place and Rice were amazing. Why would you want to split them? Yes I know we won 5-1 but a top striker is missing and that could lead to serious questions. I don’t expect a miracle tomorrow but🤞
Wow the Emirates was really fired up right from the start. Scoring early made it even more noisy. We should be doing these all games! Well done to the boys, what a game!
Beating City twice in a day (WSL and PL) is so satisfying for me. It’s a statement win and a huge morale booster. Also, thank God for lady luck as things could have been different if they’d scored from the deflected save by Raya.
COYG
What a great feeling. Like a smorgasbord of footballing delights, from the goals, the player’s attitudes, and the youngsters putting in such four star performances. I think it was also a lesson for our players that they don’t need to fear City. Before Harlands goal our players were giving them too much respect and overly cautious but once they stepped up the intensity it was beautiful to watch,at least from an Arsenal point of view. Woke up at 3.00am to watch this game and still buzzing.
Really pissed off. Scored 5 goals and not one of them was from a corner or free kick. Need a new dead ball coach, Hover out…
*Jover
bring Neville…..lol
Raya’s two incredible saves are not talked about enough. Game could have gone differently without them. His passing was great as well.
Good that Ibrahim said it. Bernardo Sliva is a very dirty and despicable player —
he blatantly trips and kicks opposing plays, (at Trossard today) and then throws up his hand to play innocent. Wonder why he is often let off the hook by referees also why this is not pointed out by other posts until now!