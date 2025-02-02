Match Report – Rampant Arsenal thrash Manchester City 5-1

Arsenal earned a brilliant 5-1 win this evening, sending a strong message to Liverpool.

The Gunners started fast in search of an early opener, and they got it after just two minutes.

Martin Odegaard led by example with the goal, and Arsenal thought they had a second just four minutes later, only for Gabriel Martinelli’s strike to be ruled out for offside.

It was the perfect start for Arsenal, and Man City struggled to get a clear sight of goal. When they did, David Raya produced a brilliant save to deny Joško Gvardiol.

City managed to string a few passes together, but Arsenal always looked the more dangerous side in possession.

Just before the break, Savinho forced Raya into a stunning stop, ensuring the Gunners went in ahead at half-time.

Ten minutes after the restart, City pulled one back to make it 1-1 through Erling Haaland, but just a minute later, Thomas Partey restored Arsenal’s lead.

From then on, it was all Arsenal. Myles Lewis-Skelly joined the party with a brilliant finish into the top right corner.

After Gabriel Martinelli missed a chance, Kai Havertz extended the lead to 4-1, putting the game beyond City’s reach.

The Gunners continued to dominate, and substitute Ethan Nwaneri capped off the performance by making it 5-1.

This was a statement win by Arsenal and the message is clear, we will fight Liverpool right to the end and the Premier League title is still very much up for grabs.