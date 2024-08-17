Match Report – Saka and Havertz earn Arsenal a third consecutive opening-day win

Arsenal earned a commanding 2-0 victory against Wolves this afternoon to start their season with a win.

It was a new term, but Arsenal continued their effective form from the outset, piling pressure on Wolves almost immediately.

The hosts quickly demonstrated their seriousness about the fixture, with Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Martinelli all looking dangerous in front of the Wolves’ goal.

Arsenal dominated in their search for an early goal, but they had to wait until the 25th minute to take the lead. Havertz connected well with a Saka cross to open the scoring.

Wolves hardly threatened the Gunners for much of the first half, making it relatively easy for Mikel Arteta’s side. However, they remained only one goal ahead until Jorgen Strand Larsen forced a fantastic save from David Raya.

Martinelli and Saka both had chances to double Arsenal’s lead, with Martin Ødegaard looking sharp in midfield, but at halftime, the score was 1-0.

Wolves enjoyed a period of sustained pressure in the second half as they grew into the game, but Arsenal held firm, despite William Saliba gifting the visitors a great chance.

Failing to capitalise on that opportunity eventually cost Wolves, as Saka took Arsenal’s next big chance to extend their lead.

The Gunners demonstrated their superiority with those two goals.

Arteta’s England contingent, who had limited pre-season training, were substituted late on, with Saka and Declan Rice coming off, likely to avoid any fitness issues.

Nevertheless, Arsenal had already secured the win by that point, and despite a few late chances for Wolves, they did not need to do much more to seal the victory.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.