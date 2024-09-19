Match report – Underwhelming Arsenal lucky to escape Bergamo with one point

Arsenal played out a goalless draw against Atalanta in their Champions League opener this evening after David Raya saved their blushes.

The Gunners did not start the game as fast as they would have liked, with Atalanta intent on slowing things down and controlling the tempo of the match.

As a result, both teams struggled to open up the game offensively, with Atalanta controlling most of the possession in their own half.

When Arsenal had the opportunity to attack, they looked dangerous. A well-taken free kick from Bukayo Saka almost opened the scoring, but Marco Carnesecchi reacted smartly, getting down well to make the save.

Atalanta also posed some threats with half-chances in the first half, but overall, it wasn’t a game where either attack dominated by halftime.

Things could have gone from bad to worse for the Gunners immediately after the break, as Thomas Partey brought down Ederson in the Arsenal area, resulting in a penalty for Atalanta.

However, David Raya made a stunning double save from Mateo Retegui, once again saving Arsenal from conceding.

The game then reverted to a dull and closed affair, prompting Mikel Arteta to bring on players like Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Raheem Sterling, and Riccardo Calafiori. Yet, Atalanta seemed the more likely side to break the deadlock.

This was one of Arsenal’s poorest performances in a long time, and it is not the ideal way to prepare for the upcoming match against Manchester City. Arsenal must improve before that game.