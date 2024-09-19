Match report – Underwhelming Arsenal lucky to escape Bergamo with one point

Arsenal played out a goalless draw against Atalanta in their Champions League opener this evening after David Raya saved their blushes.
The Gunners did not start the game as fast as they would have liked, with Atalanta intent on slowing things down and controlling the tempo of the match.
As a result, both teams struggled to open up the game offensively, with Atalanta controlling most of the possession in their own half.
When Arsenal had the opportunity to attack, they looked dangerous. A well-taken free kick from Bukayo Saka almost opened the scoring, but Marco Carnesecchi reacted smartly, getting down well to make the save.
Atalanta also posed some threats with half-chances in the first half, but overall, it wasn’t a game where either attack dominated by halftime.
Things could have gone from bad to worse for the Gunners immediately after the break, as Thomas Partey brought down Ederson in the Arsenal area, resulting in a penalty for Atalanta.
However, David Raya made a stunning double save from Mateo Retegui, once again saving Arsenal from conceding.
The game then reverted to a dull and closed affair, prompting Mikel Arteta to bring on players like Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Raheem Sterling, and Riccardo Calafiori. Yet, Atalanta seemed the more likely side to break the deadlock.
This was one of Arsenal’s poorest performances in a long time, and it is not the ideal way to prepare for the upcoming match against Manchester City. Arsenal must improve before that game.
Without Odegaard our creativity is at a low, and Jesus isn’t much help with scoring.
Not the inspiring performance I was hoping for against City. Much work to be done, so we go again on Sunday.
Inspiring performance before we face Ciry I meant.
I think it’s time Arteta looks the way of our youngsters to solve the midfield creativity problem especially in the absence of Ordegaard.
I wouldn’t put it beyond a Pep to have started started or introduce an Nwaneri in this game at some point if he were our coach. He did it with the likes of Foden , Palmer and Rico Lewis. And moreover the boy is the closest thing we have to Odegaard in this team interms of skill set.
Arteta needs to starts using these youngsters.
look it happens, another clean sheet, and their press was relentless, a very decent team, which we didn’t lose to, e.g. Man C last night with same score line, are Man C panicking, and neither should Arsenal
Well said….always doom and gloom if we don’t win !
Unbeaten this season so far and unbeaten away from home since beginning of the year I believe!
There is no much creativity in the middle of the pack, because of odedarg absence. we have to change the way we played today. Our next match is against mancity. To avoid this kind of incidence, may be Arteta have bring nwaneri against mancity.
Thank God the match end in a draw
Arteta must give the academy grown players opportunities, Nwaneri must be considered for the Manchester city game, because without Odegaard, Arsenal lack creativity. It was a waste of time to bring a useless Sterling instead of Nwaneri. If Arteta continue to not trust the youngsters, Arsenal will lose them quicker than expected. Wenger use to develop and make stars at Arsenal, but, Arteta just want to buy them. Only if ,Wenger was given that amount of money to strengthen the team, Arsenal would have won quite a few more titles. Arsenal fans must stop over-hyping Rice and please don’t compare him to Odegaard ever again. What a lackluster and very uninspiring performance from Arsenal. I hope in January, Zinchenko, Partey and Jesus will sold and be replaced appropriately. Arsenal need buy a back up for Odegaard and Saka. Thanks to Raya for saving the game. Arsenal should not be looking to buy any more Manchester city rejects, instead, Arsenal should compete with them for new talents. I hope Arsenal is not returning to being the Dump yard for players, who have pass their best ,and looking forward to pension funds.
A very very good draw. Defensively very sound and well done to Raya for saving our blushes. The big minus was the attack. What few glimmers we had culminating in the lash by Martinelli was worrying. Was Saka fit? Why did a blunt Martinelli stay on all game? Why did we start Jesus up top? It was a game, where, it proved, we needed a clinical striker. Yes they would have wanted better service but the two best chances to fall to Martinelli and Haverz, didn’t even get close to hitting the target. Tonight wasn’t a bad result at all but it can’t be the norm. Are we looking to win games by set pieces?
If so, we wont be successful.