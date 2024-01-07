Wasteful Arsenal dumped out of the FA Cup by Liverpool

Arsenal’s alarming streak of poor performances persisted as Liverpool handed them their third consecutive defeat this evening.
Having suffered losses against Fulham and West Ham in their preceding matches, Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard emphasised the need to make a statement by securing a victory against a Liverpool side weakened by the absence of Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo.
Although the Reds still possessed considerable quality, Arsenal knew this was a good opportunity to progress in the historic competition.
The Emirates Stadium was filled with fervent supporters, eager to witness Arsenal triumph over Liverpool.
The first half saw Arsenal outperforming the Reds and missed a host of chances, including some golden opportunities for Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka, but the scoreline remained 0-0 at halftime.
Liverpool managed to weather numerous Arsenal attacks that threatened to result in goals, ultimately seizing the lead through a late own goal by Jakub Kiwior.
The game intensified at that point, with Arsenal making determined efforts to claw back into the match but leaving themselves vulnerable defensively.
In the dying moments, Luis Diaz added a second goal for Liverpool during a counterattack, effectively terminating Arsenal’s involvement in this season’s FA Cup after their first match.
The current situation has plunged Arsenal into a crisis, leaving fans perplexed at the unanticipated defeat to a weakened Liverpool side on home turf.
MAs horrific cup form continues….the 1 he was was 100% Emerys team! If you disagree how many of those players remain?
Again for the millionth time, it’s not Havertz fault that we signed him but when he plays, especially in midfield, we look significantly worse than last season. Mythical physical ability that some think he has, no comment. M9ney couldn’t and should’ve been used to get a DM or a striker
Nelson had a decent game considering how little game time he gets.
Saka completely off for months now, looks uninterested in the stale repetitive tactics we use
Jorginho far too slow, absolutely horrific player when we don’t have possession. Can’t tackle, can’t run, cant intercept.
Ode has been found out, as talented as he is he does the same 2-3 types of passes always and it’s getting read every time now. Maybe a real striker and swopping wings would help though
Rice left to try hold down midfield alone, can’t blame him.
Martinelli is a handful but needs actual runs into the box by someone
Ramsdale actually had a decent game, looks more secured that Raya all day long. Almost got an assist and made some decent saves. Nothing he could do about the goals
Thank goodness we have Saliba and Gabriel!!
MA……..
– no left back in the squad after spending 700mil
– tactically inept, can only copy Pep and refuses to change
– subs the wrong people almost always
– reactive subs after conceding…often
– uses huge budgets to buy his way out of poor form every window, new players start well and get worse under his “coaching”
– players played out of position often
@PJ-SA
Once again, spot on 🎯
We had a great first half and should have been 3-4 goals up. Havartz is great in movements but terrible on the ball. It’s not confidence or form, its his bad technical ability. It’s not going to get better. Combining his movement and technical ability, overall he is a mediocre player that the team has to carry.
Got exactly what we deserved.
Someone said how its Artetas fault that we miss so many chances.. Well we weren’t this wasteful last season so somethings changed in the mentality or in training or wherever.
This could be a blessing. Jesus injured (what a surprise), 14 days until next match. There are no excuses to NOT get a striker now. MA is basically forced to do it.
we were wasteful last season as well. this season we had a run of 5-6 games ridiculous in their wastefulness so it shows more. but we don’t have a single “killer” in our squad.
and of course there is an excuse for not getting a striker, it depends on what is available in the market. we should not buy a mediocre player for 50m or a decent one for 100m.
You could sense exactly what was going to happen from the very first minute.
If this doesnt prove that we need an out and out goal scorer, then nothing will! We’re still hanging on to the goals from Saka, Martinelli and Oodegard from last year. Our style of play has become all too predicable and teams have worked out how to stop Saka and co.
We dont have a Plan B.
I appreciate FFP will hold us back a bit, but why wasnt this addressed last year when we spent 65m on Havertz??
It’s not complicated….we NEED a striker. Isn’t it obvious, ne need Ivan Toney (no not journeyman Solanki). It is so sad to see us, every game, make chances but unable to finish. A striker of quality…..Please………..
Like I said earlier I stand by my words I will simply put. Today game was loat based on the gaffer decisions ie using right tactics when many star player are injured. Also, the players lack a fight. I see how Liverpool players at times crowded our players just to retrieve the ball back but our own player are non challant atimes.
Obviously we need a Left back, a CF and a midfielder.
Gutted to say the least. Couldn’t even be bothered to boo with the rest.
How can moving one player in the 2nd half cause more issues for us than it did in the 1st. We keep saying we are one dimensional but the only person that isn’t listening is Arteta.
Before everyone starts saying I’m negative and anti Arteta. We just lost at home in the FA Cup to a Liverpool that had to throw a team together to play. Usually known as a Skeleton squad whereas we had practically our 1st team out.
Gonna have to say it like I do every bloody season. I want him out, ideally tomorrow.
Letsspend the next 14 days in training goal scoring and finishing skills, not possession!is
Arteta OUT!!!!!
We didn’t accept Wenger’s resignation for us to go lower and then outspend everyone else in Europe just to get back to where we were under the great one.
ARSENAL IS BECOMING A MEDIOCRE TEAM.WITHOUT SIGNING AN ESTABLIDHED STRIKER AND A DEPENDABLE MILDFIELDER WHO CAN PAIR PERFECTLY WITH RICE,THE TEAM WILL LIKELY BOW OUT OF THE COMPION LEAGUE AND WILL LIKELY FINISH IN EPL NO.7 THIS SEAAON
Can’t continue to excuse Arteta from the performances on the pitch. We still don’t have a threat at striker.
1. Everyone knew Jesus isn’t a 20 goal striker and Nketiah is championship level. Can’t blame them for performing at their level, blame manager for not upgrading.
2. Havertz is a colossal waste of money. 65 million and Arteta said “I don’t know where he fits in.” That’s obvious, and quite clear Havertz is not a good fit for the PL.
Hot seat is hotting up for Arteta, simple has to take accountability for our state. Once again the checkbook is the answer as Arteta and his staff are lacking in coaching up players.
Played great football last season, the Artetaball we play this year is awful.
All on Arteta to turn it around, or serious questions will be asked. Time to bring back the standards we once had. His free pass has to end, and there must be accountability.
No more blaming and shipping out players, Arteta needs to take responsibility.
We’re now going to hear the usual nonsense, MA is not good enough, when it’s blatently obvious the players have to take the blame for this one.
What we saw was yet another perfect example of our problem this season – we are not clinical. MA’s tactics had us yet again play well, dominate the ball, and create a ton of chances, and yet again, all chances were missed.
We created 4 clear cut chances to Liverpool’s 1, yet lose 0-2, with Liverpool only having 3 on target compared to our 5. As per usual our opponent is super clinical.
Our attack which scored enough to win a league title last season in any given season, until our defence faulted, just cannot score anymore. They proved they can do it, the tactics are fine as we’re still creating a ton of clear opportunities, they’re just ALL out of form at the same time unfortunately.
I pray we can get some competition in during January because we need a little boost for moral.
Your first paragraph and couldn’t bother reading the rest.
What a pathetic and feeble excuse.
With that logic any manager should never be fired until they die or resign.
Don’t feed the troll, just pity them rather….
Meanwhile emery has villa flying.
How on earth Saka was not replaced is beyond me.Yet Nelson who was our most dangerous forward was hauled off by a Manager who rubs salt into the wound by bringing on ESR and Trossard with only 3 minutes of the allocated 90 remaining.Our squad in terms of defenders is decidedly threadbare and our failure to defend corners has yet again cost us dearly.