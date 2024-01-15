Match Review: Arsenal 5-1 Watford. Gunners through to next round of Women’s FA Cup

Match report for AWFC vs Watford

Our Arsenal Women welcomed Watford Women to Meadow Park yesterday, in what turned out to be an action-packed match for our Gunners, managing to score a massive 5 goals against the Watford Women and progress into the next round of the Women’s FA Cup. Here’s a run down of all the goals and everything that happened in the game.

The game started off just how I think everyone would have imagined and Arsenal were seen on the front foot and pushing hard and fast from the get go. It didn’t take long for Arsenal to find the back of the net, starting with a run from Mead down the wing. Mead passed the ball to Pelova, who was waiting on the edge of the box to have a shot, but Pelova’s shot was saved and knocked back out into play by the Watford keeper, but only as far as Alessia Russo who, like all great strikers are, was in the perfect position to pounce and put the ball into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

It didn’t take long to get on the score sheet for the second time with another run from Mead down the right wing, passing the ball to Pelova who dummied the ball, letting it go past her to the feet of the waiting Lia Walti who belted the ball into the back of the Watford net to make it 2-0 after just 12 minutes of play.

Arsenal continued to push forward and fight for another and were unlucky not to be 4-0 up at half time, with chances from Russo coming extremely close but hitting the woodwork. We came out in the second half a lot like the first and were fighting and pressing Watford hard to get the ball. Eidevall looked to his bench, bringing on a number of players and his decision paid off when Blackstenius ran onto a perfectly weighted through ball from Pelova and fired the ball past the Watford keeper with her first touch off the bench, to make it 3-0.

Arsenal were then caught out trying to play out from the back and Watford pounced on the mistake, with Arsenal loanee Michelle Agyemeng finding the back of the net, beating Zinsberger to make it 3-1. A good goal from our loanee and with a muted celebration she put Watford back into the game. Well pressed and well taken.

10 minutes later Arsenal looked to seal it with a set-piece corner whipped in by McCabe, which landed on the head of Ilestedt who leaped and headed the ball into the bottom corner of the net, looping over the keeper to make it 4-1.

Just when you thought the game was done, Mead was seen making another great run down the wing, cutting the ball into the middle of the box, which was cleared by a Watford defender but only as far as Frida Maanum who was waiting to bury the ball home and make it 5-1.

A great day at the office for our Arsenal Women and a great way to start off the year. Onto the next round of the Fa Cup!

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

