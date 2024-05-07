Match Review: Arsenal beat Man City Women 2-1, hotting up WSL title race

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women team travelled up to Manchester to face off against Man City, in what was a game that ended in late drama, with Arsenal coming back from 1-0 down to win 2-1, and put a spanner in City’s plan to lift this season’s WSL title. Here’s a rundown of everything that happened.

The game started off looking even, with the match being very end to end, and both teams getting early chances. In the 17th minute Hemp managed to get the home side in front, after a crossed ball towards the back post was cleared, but only as far as City’s Ouahabi, who spotted Lauren Hemp in the middle of the box. Hemp took a touch then fired the ball towards goal, ending up in the bottom right corner of the net, making it 1-0 for the home side.

The second half started a lot like the first, and both teams had early chances, with Laia Codina getting close to equalising, but was swiped just wide of the post. Mary Fowler also came close, after some skillful footwork in the box saw her get a shot off, but Manuela Zinsberger managed to get down and save the shot, and keep Arsenal in the game.

In the 88th minute Beth Mead whipped a ball into the box. The ball went from head-to-head in the box, and somehow ended up on the head of Caitlin Foord, who headed the ball towards Blackstenius in the middle of the box, where she managed to get a toe to the ball, which went into the net to level up the scores to 1-1, with a pure instinct finish from the striker.

Only 4 minutes later and Arsenal managed to get their noses in front, when Kim Little whipped a perfect cross into the middle of the box, where Blackstenius was in the perfect position, and directed the ball into the bottom left corner with her head to put Arsenal in front 2- 1, and win the game for our Gunner Women.

A massive win for our Arsenal Women, and a huge loss for Man City Women, as they needed to win the game if they wanted a clear run at the WSL title. A positive victory and a great come back from our women, as we get set to face Brighton for our last game of the season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

