Match Review: Arsenal book place in Women’s Conti Cup quarter finals, in style!

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women squad faced off against Reading in the Continental Cup on Wednesday night, in what was an eventful game from those in red and white. Arsenal walked away victorious after a dominant 6-0 win and continued their dominance in the Women’s Conti Cup. Here’s a run down of all the action.

Arsenal started the game on the front foot and were determined to press hard and stay in possession. Arsenal had a lot of early chances and were creating a lot of opportunities for their attackers. Reading tried to hold off but in the 22nd minute Arsenal managed to break through when Maanum dribbled past three Reading players, spotting the run of Foord into the box, and made a beautiful through ball to the Australian, who took a quick touch then fired the ball into the net to take our Gunners 1-0 up and scoring her 5th goal of the season.

It didn’t take long for Arsenal to bag another when the Reading keeper made a bad pass out, and our Gunners took full advantage of the gift. Blackstenius tapped the ball into the net at the front post to make it 2-0, after a great ball in from Catley.

Arsenal continued to pepper shots towards goal and create chances and Reading looked overwhelmed. Just before half time Cooney-Cross won the ball back just outside the Reading box, passed the ball to Blackstenius who took a quick look up and fired the ball along the ground into the bottom left corner of the Reading net to make it 3-0 going in at half time.

The second half started a lot like the first and Arsenal continued to dominate. Starting from a short set piece corner, Catley danced around a Reading defender, crossing the ball onto the head of Codina who leaped and headed the ball into the bottom right corner of the net to make it 4-0 and score her first goal in red and white.

Eidevall looked to his bench and brought on Leah Williamson, for the first time since her ACL injury, and Kim Little also returning from some time away with injury, and it didn’t take long for them to get involved when Williamson lobbed a ball over the Reading defence onto the run of Mead who absolutely fired a rocket towards goal, beating the Reading keeper and putting Arsenal 5-0 up.

In the 85th minute Arsenal continued to press the Reading backline and forced an error from the keeper that Blackstenius pounced on and tapped a goal past the keeper to score her third for the night, making it 6 altogether.

A great win for our women which leaves Arsenal top of their group and secures their place at the Women’s Conti Cup Quarter Finals.

Daisy Mae

