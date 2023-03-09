Match Review: Arsenal Women 2-0 Liverpool as Gunners record 1st WSL win of 2023 by Michelle

Arsenal battled through arctic conditions last night at Meadow Park to secure three key points in the WSL, with goals from Stina Blackstenius and Caitlin Foord.

Eidevall only made two changes to the starting line-up that won the Conti Cup on Sunday, with Weinroither starting in place of Maritz and January-signing Dutch international Victoria Pelova getting her second start in the WSL.

Arsenal dominated the match from the off with a shot from Stina Blackstenius that just went wide of the post, in the first minute. Frida Maanum also came close in the opening minutes. On the 24th minute Victoria Pelova put a lovely cross into the box which Leah Williamson tapped in but the flag was up.

Just before the half-hour mark great link-up play between Maanum and Blackstenius resulted in a great shot from Blackstenius taking our Gunners 1-0 up.

Pelova, Foord, Maanum and Blackstenius linked up well up-front for Arsenal. Blackstenius tried another shot which the keeper kept it out of the net but a perfectly positioned Caitlin Foord headed the ball home putting Arsenal 2-0 up going into the break.

With substitutions and formation changes Liverpool found more energy and were pressing higher trying to get back into the game in the second-half but Arsenal held strong.

Eidevall brought Arsenal’s 19 year old January signings Gio and Kathrine Kuhl on in the second half and they showed promise. Lotte Wubben-Moy, Noelle Maritz, and Jen Beattie all came on in defence, as the second half was really about getting the win in the bag for Arsenal.

This was Arsenal’s first WSL win of 2023 and hopefully they can continue this good form into the weekend when they host Reading at Meadow Park. Kick-off is at 6:45pm UK.

Arsenal remain 4th in the WSL but have a game in hand on Manchester City and Manchester United. Chelsea saw off Brighton 3-1 in last night’s other fixture, taking them to 2nd in the table. A win for Arsenal at Reading on Sunday would secure them 3rd spot in the WSL, putting them back into League contention in the top three.

Hopefully the good old British weather improves by Sunday!

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

