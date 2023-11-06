Match Review: Arsenal Women 2-1 Man City as Gunners bag 3rd consecutive win

Match report for Arsenal Women v Man City

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women’s squad faced off against Manchester City this weekend in our Gunners first game back at Meadow Park this season, in a game that was set to be full of action, it did not disappoint, with Arsenal Women walking away with all three points and climbing up the WSL table.

The game started on the front foot and both teams looked ready to go, with attacks flying in from both ends and looked to be a fairly even match up. In the 14th minute our Australian duo linked up and managed to find the back of the net, after a ball came into the box, the City keeper cleared it but only as far as Victoria Pelova who passed the ball to Caitlin Foord who noticed the run of her compatriot Steph Catley down her left side and laid the ball of to her, Catley then fired the ball into the back of the City net, beating the keeper and putting Arsenal 1-0 up.

Only a few minutes later, Cloe Lacasse made a run into the box, only to get her legs taken out from under her by the City keeper and was quickly awarded a penalty and the chance to go 2-0 up after just 20 minutes. Captain Kim Little stepped up to the spot and fired the ball at the bottom right corner of the net, but the City keeper managed to get down and make up for her mistake by saving the ball onto the post and out of play.

The first half ended 1-0 to Arsenal but City looked to be the better side in the first half and should have probably been in front but hadn’t been clinical enough with their chances, holding most of the possession but Arsenal staying strong and compact and keeping them in the driving seat.

Both teams came out in the second half with a lot of energy, both going for the next goal. In the 72nd minutes City managed to grab one back after the ball was being pin-balled around the box and fell to the feet of City striker Bunny Shaw who put the ball on a plate for Chloe Kelly to fire into the back of Zinsberger’s net, leaving her with no chance of saving it. Equalising for City and putting them well and truly back in the game.

In the 75th minute Eidevall made a change and brought on Stina Blacksteinius for Alessia Russo and like so many times before, it didn’t take long for Blackstenius to make an impact. Katie McCabe looped a ball over the top of the midfield for Blackstenius to run onto and the City keeper came off her line to try to clear it, completely mistiming her clearance and the ball went straight over the top of her and onto the ongoing run of Blackstenius who buried the ball into an open net, putting Arsenal 2-1 up with only minutes to go.

A long pause in play happened due to a medical emergency in the crowd but once play resumed Arsenal just had to keep the ball and try and see out the game, which they managed perfectly. Coming away winners in a game that nobody thought we’d win and a massive positive for our Arsenal Women going forward.

What’s your thoughts on the game Gooners?

Daisy Mae

