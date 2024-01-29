Match Review: Arsenal Women thrash Liverpool 2-0, with some Miedema magic

AWFC vs Liverpool match report

Jonas Eidevall and our Arsenal Women came away with another three points this weekend in our clash against Liverpool, walking away 2-0 winners after another dominant display from our Gunner women. Three important points towards our fight for the WSL title and puts us almost out of reach from 4th spot and almost in reach of top spot, sitting on level points with Manchester City in second currently, and only 3 points off the top. Here’s a run down of everything that happened.

The game started off very much in Arsenal’s favour, with our women looking raring to go and on the front foot. Applying early pressure and trying to create chances but Liverpool had lined up well defensively, looking solid and well drilled. Playing somewhat of a low block and defending well in the first half of the game and were keeping Arsenal at arm’s length without many opportunities.

Foord nearly managed to grab a goal just before half time after making a run towards the goal. Foord tried to square the ball into the box, but a Liverpool defender managed to get a foot on it, deflecting towards the goal but it was somehow kept in front of the goal line.

The second half started, and Arsenal looked to come out with a lot more energy and were linking up and gelling well together but were still finding it hard to break down the Liverpool defence, with Liverpool looking like they were happy to see out a draw and defend the whole game.

But in the 60th minute Emily Fox won back the ball just before the halfway line, taking a quick look up before proceeding to weave through Liverpool players down the right wing. Spotting the run of Miedema in the middle Fox made a perfectly timed pass into her feet. Miedema took a quick two touches, looked up and fired a rocket from just outside the box, that flew into the Liverpool net. The Liverpool keeper nearly managed to get a hand on it but was beaten for pace and height and the ball landed in the top corner of the net to put our Gunners 1-0 ahead.

As soon as the first goal went in, the confidence started to ooze out of the Arsenal Women and they started creating chance after chance and, only 6 minutes later, they managed to bag another goal after another incredible through ball from Fox. Fox found Russo running down the right, who took a few touches, looked up and squared the ball perfectly into the feet of Foord who was steaming into the centre on the box. Hitting the ball first time into the right corner of the net, beating the Liverpool keeper and making it 2-0.

We continued to push for another goal, and it just seemed like the chances were nonstop and we probably could have scored another 5 before full time but couldn’t find the back of the net. Another game where our women looked in control and dominating and another important three points in our fight for the WSL title this season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

