Match Review: Arsenal Women vs Manchester United in WSL Season Finale

Arsenal Women will host Manchester United Women at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, 10th May 2025, with kickoff at 12:30 PM UK time. This match marks the conclusion of the 2024–25 Barclays Women’s Super League season and carries significant implications for both teams’ final standings.

Arsenal enter the match on the back of two consecutive defeats, including a 5-2 loss to Aston Villa and a 4-2 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion Women. These results have opened the door for Manchester United to potentially overtake our Gunners in the league standings. A victory for United could see them leapfrog Arsenal, depending on goal difference and other results .

Manchester United, meanwhile, are coming off a 2-2 draw against Manchester City Women. They will be eager to capitalize on Arsenal’s recent slip-ups and secure a higher finish in the league.

For Arsenal, striker Alessia Russo will be keen to make an impact against her former club. Midfielder Kim Little’s experience will be vital in controlling the game’s tempo.

Manchester United will look to Ella Toone for creativity in midfield, while Leah Galton’s pace on the wing could pose problems for Arsenal’s defense.

Given both teams’ recent form and the high stakes, this match promises to be a closely contested affair. Arsenal will aim to bounce back and secure their position, while Manchester United will be motivated to capitalize on any opportunity to climb the table.

A draw seems a plausible outcome, but with home advantage and a point to prove, Arsenal might edge it. If our Gunners can take the 3 points from Man United then we’ll finish in 2nd in the WSL and secure entry into the Qualifiers for next season’s UWCL. A 3rd place finish still secures entry to the Qualifiers, but entry is at an earlier stage in the tournament – the same stage our Gunners entered at this season and we’ve gotten all the way to the Final against Barcelona – which is some going!

Are you looking forward to Saturday at the Emirates Gooners? Do you think we can put the Red Devils in their place on our home turf?

Michelle M

