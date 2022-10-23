Match Review – Arsenal Women desrved winners of WSL clash against Liverpool 0-2

Match Review Arsenal Women win WSL clash against Liverpool 0-2 By Michelle

Arsenal extended their Women’s Super League winning streak today, with a deserved victory over Liverpool at Prenton Park.

Four days after they stunned reigning European champions Lyon in the UWCL, Arsenal were in control for large periods against Liverpool, who beat current WSL champions Chelsea in their 1st game of the season.

Arsenal have now won 12 consecutive matches in the WSL – a record not matched since their previous record set in November 2018, alongside Manchester City in April 2021.

They led 2-0 within 22 minutes after Lia Walti scored a spectacular opener and Frida Maanum beat goalkeeper Rachael Laws from close range off a rebound.

Liverpool saw more of the ball and created some good chances in the second half with captain Niamh Fahey going wide of the post and Katie Stengel heading one over the bar.

But Arsenal were the deserved winners and had plenty other opportunities to extend their lead. Foord hit it off the outside of the post in the first half, while Stina Blackstenius was denied by Laws from close range after the break.

Ballon d’Or runner-up Beth Mead had a relatively quiet afternoon, though she was played a great ball in behind from McCabe in the first half but couldn´t quite get the touch on the ball.

Arsenal made 2 double substitutions in the second half, including bringing on top striker Vivianne Miedema, left out of the starting line-up for a second successive match.

Liverpool were left frustrated as they showed some ability at points, to compete at this level, but lacked the ability to score when it mattered, without injured Leanne Kearnan and Shanice van de Sanden.

Arsenal Stats:

54% possession

16 shots, with 4 shots on target

8 corners

6 fouls

Liverpool Stats:

7 shots, with 2 on target

6 corners

6 fouls

SkySports stats

All in all a great match to watch with plenty of action at both ends of the pitch. But Arsenal´s superiority and current form were no match for Liverpool, who looked lively but couldn´t quite create any magic.

Arsenal´s next match is back in the UWCL against Zurich, at Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening. So victory dance then focus on their European Championship campaign. Well played the Gunners!

Michelle Maxwell

