Match Review: Arsenal’s Emily Fox becomes Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup champion

Arsenal Women’s defender Emily Fox has overnight lifted the Women’s Gold Cup with the US Women’s team to add another trophy to their ever-growing cabinet. The game was a tense one and, although it finished 1-0, was filled with plenty of action. Playing a star-studded Brazilian Women’s team, it was always going to be a tough match for the US Women but they managed to push through and get the win and lift the inaugural trophy for the first time.

Fox had a massive game, starting at RB and playing a full 90 minutes in the final. She had a big impact on the game throughout, doing exactly what she’s been doing at club level for Arsenal Women, and showing what she’s got to offer on one of the biggest stages, for her country.

Fox walked away with 23 accurate passes and saw a lot of the ball throughout the match, keeping her backline solid, and making some important tackles and challenges, to help push her nation forward.

Fox also picked up the assist to the winning goal that saw the US Women lift the trophy. In the first minute of the first half’s extra time, Fox was seen down the right wing towards the sideline, whipping the perfect ball into the danger area in the middle of the box, for teammate and captain, Horan, to leap up and head into the right-side netting, and make it 1-0 before half time. A massive goal and a massive assist for her country.

The second half was full of action and Brazil came close on a few occasions, but the US Women managed to stay solid and see out the 1-0 victory, and lift the trophy. A great game in general and a great game for our American defender. Fox will now head back to London to join our Arsenal Women and will hopefully be in contention for our big game against Chelsea.

