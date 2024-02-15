Match Review: Defending champions Arsenal reach semi-finals of Women’s Conti Cup

Jonas Eidevall and our Arsenal Women travelled over to Princes Park for take two of the quarter final of this season’s Continental Cup, after last week’s game was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. Arsenal were on a tough losing streak and were looking to bounce back and did just that, scoring 4 great goals against the London City Lionesses, in what was a dominant game for our women. Here’s a run down of everything that happened in the big match.

Arsenal started the game on the front foot, looking dangerous from the get-go. In the first 20 minutes we were awarded a massive number of corners and probably could have been a few goals up already but kept watching the ball go just wide of the goal or at the keeper. Caitlin Foord was unlucky not to make it 1-0 after almost scoring a goal at back post, but the shot was stopped by the keeper to keep things level.

In the 39th minutes Arsenal were awarded a corner and Katie McCabe whipped a lovely cross into the box, where Stina Blackstenius was waiting to head the ball into the middle, landing on the head of Lacasse, who directed the ball into the goal past the Lionesses keeper, to make it 1-0.

It didn’t take long for Arsenal to get another chance when Blackstenius made a run into the box but was brought down by the Lionesses keeper Grace Moloney, and the ref pointed to the spot. Arsenal Women’s captain Kim Little stepped up to the spot and fired a shot into the left side of the net, sending the keeper the wrong way and putting Arsenal 2-0 up just before half time.

The second half started a lot like the first and Arsenal were on the front foot, having 90% of the possession in the Lionesses half, and looked dangerous going forward. In the 57th minute a ball came in from the recently substituted Beth Mead on the right, passing the ball to Blackstenius who knocked the ball onto Lacasse behind her, and Lacasse curled the ball into the right side of the net making it 3-0. A lovely goal from Lacasse and her second of the night.

Eidevall then looked to his bench bringing on Alessia Russo for Blackstenius up front, and it didn’t take her long to impact the game. In the 74th minutes, only 3 minutes after she had come onto the pitch, a lovely looping cross from Frida Maanum was sent into the middle of the box where Russo was waiting, and headed the ball into the bottom right corner of the net to make it 4-0. Good vision from the Norwegian midfielder to spot Russo, and of course pure instincts from Russo to finish the goal off with such composure.

We continued to push until the final whistle and had plenty of chances, but the final whistle blew and the game ended 4-0, after a dominant night out for our ladies.

The details of Arsenal Women’s upcoming FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup semi-final have been confirmed. Arsenal Women will host Aston Villa at Meadow Park on Wednesday 6th March, kick-off 7.15pm UK. For supporters in the UK who are unable to attend the game, the semi-final will be shown live on BBC iPlayer and the FA Player. as our Gunners look to reach the final, which will be against Manchester City or Chelsea.

COYGW!

Daisy Mae

