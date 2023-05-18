Match Review: Everton 1-4 Arsenal Women. Gunners 3rd with 2 games to go by Michelle

After the Champions League semi-final disappointment, Arsenal women had one thing in mind: end the season on a high. With five league games remaining, their plan was to win them all, with their motivation being to finish as high in the league standings as they could.

After the 4-1 win over Everton, they have already bagged 3 wins out of the 5 they’re targeting, with the next 2 wins supposed to come from games against Chelsea and then Aston Villa. Considering their dominance against Everton (they had 53% possession, 20 shots on goal, 12 on target, and the Everton goalie made 8 saves), I’d say now is not the time to play against Eidevall’s team.

Against Everton, like last time when they dismantled Brighton, it only took them 45 minutes to complete the job. Caitlin Foord returned to the starting eleven like she never left, with a brace (in the 29th and 39th minutes), Katie McCabe also scored a classic goal in the 33rd minute, and Wubben-Moy also made sure she was on the score sheet by getting Arsenal’s fourth in the 42nd minute.

Everton, who saw Beever-Jones red-carded earlier in the second half, were fortunate to get a consolation goal in the 86th minute from Snoeijs.

Eidevall is doing something incredible, and his next two wins this season could just have Arsenal ending the season in style, as they ought to. It is unlikely Manchester United and Chelsea will drop points that could help Arsenal win the league, but considering the injury struggles this season, finishing third surely wouldn’t be such a bad thing – particularly as 3rd place would secure Arsenal’s place in the Champions League next season..

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Michelle Maxwell

