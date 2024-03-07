Match Review: Gunners book place at Women’s Conti Cup Final, with 4-0 win over Aston Villa

Our Arsenal Women walked away victorious last night against Aston Villa, in the Continental Cup semi-final, after what was a dominant first half from our Gunner Women. Arsenal have booked a place in the final with a 4-0 victory, and will be looking to retain the Conti Cup trophy for a second season in a row. Arsenal will face either Chelsea or Manchester City in the final, which will be determined after their semi-final tonight. Here’s a run down of everything that happened in last night’s big game.

Our women started things off on the front foot, nearly scoring in the first 40 seconds of the game, and really set the tone as soon as the starting whistle was blown. It didn’t take long to find the back of the net when Maanum put a ball through to the run of Blackstenius, who read the pass well, taking a touch and then smashing the ball into the back of the net, to make it 1-0 after just 8 minutes of play.

Only 90 seconds later Mead was seen making a run down the right wing, crossing the ball to the back post where Russo was waiting. Russo got a head to it and managed to head the ball into the perfect spot for Blackstenius to smash it into an open net and make it 2-0.

8 minutes later Mead again made a great run down the right wing, cutting the ball back to Maanum who was waiting on the edge of the box. Without hesitation, Maanum hit the ball first time and fired a rocket into the back of the net, beating the Aston Villa keeper, taking the scoreline to 3-0 in the first 18 minutes.

Just before the 40 minute mark we were at it again, when Lotte Wubben-Moy was seen tussling to get the ball, somehow managing to get control and dink a little cross onto the head of a leaping Blackstenius, in the middle of the 6 yard box. Blackstenius headed the ball into the right side of the Villa net to make it 4-0, and bagging herself a hat-trick in the first half of the game, walking in at half time, firmly in control and looked to have already won the game.

Shortly after the second half started Arsenal looked to be in again, when Catley had made a run towards the goal line, making the perfect cross into the box onto the run of Maanum, who smashed the ball into the net but was quickly ruled offside.

Villa had their chances, coming close on a few occasions, though possession was primarily with Arsenal. Both sides seemed to lock up their defence in the second half, and looked like stronger, more compact teams. The game ended 4-0 and we have booked a spot in this season’s final against either Chelsea or City where we will look to retain the Conti Cup trophy for the second season in a row.

Daisy Mae

