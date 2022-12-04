Match Review: Miedema strike secures win for Arsenal 1 – 0 Everton Women

Miedema strike secures win for Arsenal Women 1 – 0 Everton Match Review by Michelle

At Meadow Park yesterday, on a very cold afternoon, Arsenal returned to their winning ways by defeating Everton 1-0.

24 minutes into the first half Miedema created space for herself in the penalty area, firing spectacularly past Emily Ramsey. That goal was enough to secure Arsenal the three points but the meagre scoreline could easily have been much higher if our Gunners had managed to convert a host of near misses.

Possession was fairly even between the teams, Arsenal with 56% but Arsenal’s 33 shots to Everton’s 11 and Arsenal’s 14 shots on target to Everton’s 5, as well as Arsenal’s 15 corners to Everton’s 3 really tells the story of where Arsenal could / should have been had they been able to drive even a few of those chances home.

Everton goalkeeper Emily Ramsey had to work her socks off and a wonderful job she did too. Our Gunners really struggled to get through the Everton backline, with 12 on-target saves by the 22 year old.

Despite Arsenal’s best efforts varying from free-kicks, long-range efforts and six-yard-box chances – we were unable to build on our 1-0 lead, which was disappointing.

After Manchester United and Chelsea also won their fixtures on Saturday, Arsenal move into third place for now, on goal difference.

Our Gunners final Women’s Super League fixture of 2022 is away to Aston Villa at Villa Park (Manchester United beat Villa 5-0 yesterday at Old Trafford), but Arsenal have a midweek Champions League match against Juventus at Emirates Stadium on December 7th, before facing Aston Villa next weekend.

Tickets for Juventus available here but tickets for the Aston Villa match are sold out.

In summary, Everton played a great game and presented a real challenge to our Gunners, holding Arsenal at bay despite being pounded by goal efforts. They also created a good few chances of their own, with Jess Park’s speed creating some problems for Arsenal, but nothing Zinsberger couldn’t handle.

In my opinion, there’s no-one quite like Arsenal’s Kim Little in that mid-field position expertly captaining her team. She is sorely missed but will hopefully be back on the pitch soon. We will likely see her back in the New Year.

Michelle Maxwell

