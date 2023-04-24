Match Review: Wolfsburg 2-2 Arsenal Women. 2nd leg: 1st May, Emirates stadium by Michelle

Well, what a match that was! An Arsenal squad, plagued with injuries, travelled to take on Bundesliga giants Wolfsburg in the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final 1st leg, on Sunday 23rd April, and walked away with a hard-fought-for 2-2 draw!

Arsenal‘s Irish Women captain Katie McCabe captained the squad, in light of recent season-ending injuries to captain Kim Little and vice-captain Leah Williamson.

In front of a crowd of over 22,000 supporters at Wolfsburg’s Volkswagen Arena, Arsenal played their first UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final in a decade. Jonas Eidevall changed Arsenal’s formation to a back three, with Jen Beattie returning to the starting lineup.

The first fifteen minutes were tense and neither side managed to get a shot in, but when they did, it was lethal. Sveindis Jonsdottir received a cross-field pass and set up Ewa Pajor, who scored the opening goal in the 19th minute, slotting the ball into the bottom left corner.

Shortly after, an unforced defensive error by Rafaelle gave Wolfsburg their second goal as Jonsdottir took advantage and pounced on the opportunity. However, our Gunners were given a lifeline before halftime when Rafaelle rose for a header from a corner and scored a crucial goal. Halftime score: Wolfsburg 2-1 Arsenal.

In the second half, Arsenal really took control of the game and had a couple of early counter-attacking chances through Katie McCabe and Victoria Pelova. The hard work eventually paid off in the 70th minute when Lotte Wubben-Moy’s incredible pass through Wolfsburg’s defence found Pelova, who then assisted Stina Blackstenius for Arsenal’s equallizer.

From then on, Arsenal showed resilience and the defensive backline, led by Player of the Match Jen Beattie, managed to nullify Wolfsburg’s attacking threat and secure a well-earned point.

Now, with just one game away from a historic Champions League final – a stage Arsenal haven’t reached since they won the Champions League Final back in 2007 – Arsenal’s home leg against Wolfsburg will be another major test of Arsenal’s determination to secure a win.

With this huge result away from home, our Gunners have it all to play for in the second leg at Emirates Stadium. Tickets are still available to purchase for the crunch game on May 1st.

Have you got your tickets for May Bank Holiday at Emirates? With nearly 50,000 tickets already sold, this Champions League semi-final will set a new UK attendance record for a UWCL fixture. What an atmosphere there will be at the Emirates!

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

