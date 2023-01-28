Match & ticket info for Conti Cup semi-finals Arsenal Women v Manchester City by Michelle

Arsenal Women will welcome Manchester City to Meadow Park on Wednesday 8th February for the Semi Finals of the FA Women’s Contintental Cup. Time is yet to be confirmed.

Arsenal made it to the semi-finals after a 3-0 win against Aston Villa in the Quarter Finals, at Meadow Park.

Manchester City are the current holders of the Conti Cup after beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final in 2022. Including last year, Man City have won the cup 4 times since 2011. Arsenal, on the other hand, have won the cup a record 5 times but our Gunners last win was back in 2018 having been beaten in the 2019 finals by Man City (when the match came down to a penalty shootout) and losing out to Chelsea in the finals in 2020.

Tickets for the Semi Final will go on general sale by Arsenal on Monday 30th January 2023 at 3.00m, with a priority purchase window for season ticket holders commencing at 12:00pm. Tickets will be available to purchase here. Season ticket holders will receive a link from fanservices@arsenal.co.uk and must use this link to access your priority ticket booking window. NB: tickets for this match are NOT included in the Women’s Season Ticket.

Away tickets for travelling Man City fans can be purchased here.

The other semi-final between West Ham & Chelsea will also take place on 8th February. Should Arsenal win against Man City they will take on the winners of that match in the finals.

The Conti Cup final wil take place on Sunday 5th March at Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park.

Do you think Arsenal can get back to winning ways in the Conti Cup? Man City are on fire after a bit of a faulty start to the season but Arsenal are hungry for silverware under Eidevall and have a raft of new recruits after the recent ACL injuries suffered by Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema.

COYG!!

By Michelle Maxwell

