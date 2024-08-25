Matchday as Gunners face preseason friendly against Chelsea Women in Washington DC

Arsenal Women are set to conclude their historic US Tour on Sunday, August 25th, as they face off against Chelsea at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. This match promises to be an exciting encounter between two of the top teams in women’s football, with Arsenal looking to build on their recent success after defeating Washington Spirit 2-1 last week.

Fans can catch all the action for free via Arsenal.com and the official app, with coverage starting at 8:55 PM UK time (3:55 PM local). The match will kick off five minutes later, featuring live commentary from Max Jones and Arsenal legend Emma Byrne. For those outside the UK and Republic of Ireland, DAZN will provide live coverage of the game.

Tickets for the match are still available, allowing local supporters to witness the clash between the Gunners and the reigning Women’s Super League champions. This tour marks Arsenal’s first-ever pre-season visit to the United States, aimed at connecting with their American fanbase and preparing for the upcoming competitive season.

The team’s time in Washington D.C. has included a training camp at George Mason University, enhancing their preparation for the UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifiers that are just weeks away. Arsenal’s Sporting Director, Edu Gaspar, emphasized the importance of this tour in providing players with the best conditions to perform at their peak.

As our Gunners gear up for this thrilling match against Chelsea, the excitement is palpable among supporters eager to see their team in action on foreign soil.

🔴 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 ⚪️ 🆚 Chelsea

🏟️ Audi Field

📺 Live on https://t.co/tK9rcmLS6V pic.twitter.com/huAiYBf6TE — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) August 25, 2024

What do you think Gooners? Can our Gunners beat our old London rivals tonight?

COYGW!

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….