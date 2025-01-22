Matchday: Brighton v Arsenal Women. With Chelsea on Sunday, who will Renee field tonight??

Arsenal Women head to Brighton’s Broadfield Stadium tonight, to face the Seagulls in the quarter-finals of the Subway (formerly Continental) Women’s FA League Cup.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women have yet to beat Arsenal Women in any competitions. Our Gunners have won 14 out of 15 encounters, with only one match ending in a draw.

No other team has won the Women’s FA League Cup more than Arsenal. Our Gunners are the current holders of the trophy having won it in 2023 and 2024, beating Chelsea in the final both times, and we have won the League Cup a record 17 times.

Brighton are flying high in the WSL this season sitting 5th, behind the WSL top 4 (Chelsea, Arsenal, Man United & Man City.

With Arsenal Women set to face Chelsea Women in the WSL, at Stamford Bridge on Sunday 26th January, kick-off: 12:30PM UK, the question is:

How will head coach Renee line-up her team for tonight’s game, while ensuring that they have fresh legs for Sunday’s WSL clash?

⚫️ 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 🔴 🆚 Brighton & Hove Albion

⏰ 7:15pm (UK)

🏆 Subway Women’s League Cup

🏟️ Broadfield Stadium pic.twitter.com/SF0Z9Ec6J7 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 22, 2025

There are a number of players that we’ve not seen much of on the pitch recently. Will we see Renee mix up the starting line-up today?

Could we see Zinsberger back between the sticks, after a long run of in-form Daphne van Domselaar?

Leah Williamson & Steph Catley have been solid in the centre-back position. But could we see Lotte Wubben-Moy & Laia Codina step up tonight? They made a great pairing last season when players such as Williamson and Ilestedt were out of action. Or could Katie Reid get the start?

Could we see Laura Wienroither get a start ahead of Emily Fox? Or at least come on as a substitute. We haven’t seen our little pocket rocket in action at all recently..

In midfield I would expect to see Kyra Cooney-Cross, Walti and Maanum.

We might see Beth Mead given a rest, and Rosa Kafaji get the start? With that change, Blackstenius is now fit and could get the start ahead of Russo. Kafaji & Blackstenius are used to playing together up front for Sweden after all. We don’t expect to see Swedish Lina Hurtig back on the pitch after missing some training.

What are your thoughts Gooners? Do you expect Renee to make any big changes to her ‘usual’ starting lineup? You can’t play all of the same players all of the time when you’re doing battle on many fronts after all..

COYGW!

Michelle M

